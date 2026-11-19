Samreen fell from the 10th floor of a Lucknow hotel on October 12. Her boyfriend, accused of murder by her family, surrendered three days later. On Thursday, he was found dead inside Lucknow District Jail.

A Room On The 10th Floor

On October 12, 24 year old Samreen died after falling from the 10th floor of Hotel Celestial Manor in the Sushant Golf City area of Lucknow. She had been staying in room 1037, at Omaxe New Hazratganj, with Avnish Jaiswal, also known as Dev.

What The Family Alleged

Samreen’s family alleged that Avnish had been pressuring her to marry him, and that he pushed her off the building after she refused. They also alleged that he left the hotel on a motorcycle immediately afterwards.

These are allegations. The report says they had not been conclusively established through the investigation.

A Murder Case And A Search

Police registered a murder case against Avnish on a complaint from Samreen’s sister, Sheeba Khan, and began searching for him.

The Surrender

On October 15, three days after Samreen’s death, Avnish surrendered before an ACJM court. He was sent to judicial custody and lodged in Lucknow District Jail.

What Police Were Examining

Police had been investigating how Samreen fell. They were examining hotel CCTV footage and other electronic, forensic and documentary evidence, to work out the sequence of events. The details available do not say what the investigation had found so far.

Thursday: Found Dead In Jail

On Thursday, Avnish, aged 30 years, was found dead in the jail’s bathroom. Police and jail authorities say it was suicide.

The Jailor’s Statement

According to TOI, the jailor Ritwik Priyadarshi says that Avnish had reportedly been depressed. He had apparently been saying to others that he could not accept what had happened to Samreen. According to jailor, he was shocked at her death and kept on talking about how it occurred and why.

This is the jailor’s statement as reported in the news. It neither proves nor disproves what had happened in the hotel room.

An Investigation That Has Lost Its Accused

Avnish’s death comes in the middle of the investigation. The allegations against him cannot now be tested in a trial against him. The report does not say whether the case against him will be closed, or whether police will continue to look into how Samreen died.

What Happens Next?

Will there be an inquiry into how an inmate was able to take his own life inside a jail? Will the police continue the probe into Samreen’s death, and will CCTV and forensic evidence now give her family answers? What will the family say about the death of the man they accused? And will the case ever establish what happened in room 1037? None of this has been announced yet.

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