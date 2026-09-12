Satya Niketan Building Collapse: PG Operator Shubham Tyagi Surrenders Before Police, Sent to Police Custody

Accused Shubham Tyagi, who is allegedly a PG operator and business partner of co-accused Sudhanshu, surrendered before the Patiala House Court in connection with the Satya Niketan building collapse case.

Tyagi’s surrender came a day after the court rejected his anticipatory bail plea. The Delhi Police sought two days of custody of Tyagi and Sudhanshu, telling the court that the two accused needed to be questioned face-to-face.

The police also told the court that Tyagi’s mobile phone needed to be recovered as part of the investigation.

After hearing the submissions, the Patiala House Court remanded Tyagi and alleged PG operator Sudhanshu to two days of police custody.

Mahesh Gupta, Sanoj sent to judicial custody

Meanwhile, following police questioning, the court sent two other accused, Mahesh Gupta and Sanoj, to judicial custody.

Mahesh Gupta is the son of the owner of the building, while Sanoj is a labour contractor. Both were produced before the court after completing two days in police custody.

The case relates to the collapse of a building in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area, which has led to a probe into the role of the building owner, alleged PG operators and other persons associated with the property.

Currently, the Delhi Police has been investigating the ownership and management structure of the property as part of the probe.

According to police, the property was registered in Urmila Gupta’s name, while the electricity connection was in Hariram Gupta’s name. Police have said Mahesh was involved in managing the building. The probe also focused on repair work that was being carried out in the basement shortly before the building collapse. Reports suggest the accused told police that the work was being undertaken to address seepage and waterlogging.

Police probe also focus on whether the repair work may have weakened the structure and contributed to the collapse. Questions are also being raised over alleged unauthorised construction and structural modifications to the ageing building.

The building collapse that killed seven people, triggered a long rescue operation. The victims included five students and two labourers. Five other people were also reportedly injured in the incident.

The building, located close to Delhi University’s South Campus, was being used as a paying guest accommodation for students. The tragedy has since triggered wider concerns over the safety of PG accommodations and the structural condition of buildings in the densely populated locality.