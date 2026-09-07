Satya Niketan Building Collapse Reaches Delhi HC, PIL Seeks Rs 1 Crore Compensation, Safety Audit of PGs

So far, 7 students have been reported dead in the tragic building collapse in Delhi’s Satya Niketan area. The case has now reached the Delhi High Court with a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking compensation for the families of the victims. The PIL has also sought an independent probe into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The PIL was filed in the court on Monday and was raised before the Chief Justice of the Delhi High. Citing the seriousness of the incident, the petitioner urged the court to take up the matter on an urgent basis to which the Chief Justice agreed.

According to the petitioner, the families of victims who died in the building collapse should be granted an ex-gratia of Rs 1 crore. The plea also seeks a structural safety audit of all paying guest (PG) accommodations, hostels and student residences across the city to prevent similar mishaps.

The PIL has also raised questions over the repair and construction work allegedly being carried out at the building before the collapse. The PIL also seeks scrutiny of whether the work was legally authorised and whether the prescribed safety and structural norms were followed.

The petitioner has called for an independent probe into the incident seeking accountability. It also sought probe into roles of the building owner, builder, engineers and concerned government officials.