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Home > Regionals News > School Holiday Today, October 27: Schools Are Open Or Shut Amid Cyclone Alert? Check State-Wise Updates

School Holiday Today, October 27: Schools Are Open Or Shut Amid Cyclone Alert? Check State-Wise Updates

Cyclone alerts over the Bay of Bengal have raised school holiday concerns across India. While most schools remain open on October 27, Odisha has announced closures for five districts.

School Holiday Today, October 27
School Holiday Today, October 27

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-10-27 09:57 IST

A developing cyclonic system over the Bay of Bengal has raised fears of heavy rain and strong winds along the eastern coast. Here is where classrooms stand today.

A Morning Of Questions For Parents

For thousands of families, Tuesday morning began with the same question: will the school bus come today?

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With a weather system gathering strength over the Bay of Bengal, students and parents across the country spent the early hours scrolling through messages, school groups and news alerts. The answer, for most of India, is simple. For a few coastal districts, it is not.

What The Weather Office Is Watching

The story began a few days ago, when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) flagged a low pressure area over the east central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal. According to the weather office’s bulletin of October 25, the system was likely to strengthen into a deep depression and then a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 26.

The forecast path now points towards the west central Bay of Bengal, close to the Andhra Pradesh coast, with the system expected to approach around October 28. Coastal Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and parts of West Bengal have been told to prepare for heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

Is There A School Holiday Today?

For most of the country, no. No nationwide order has been issued to close schools on October 27, and institutions in areas with normal weather are following their regular timetables.

A weather alert, however, does not decide a school’s fate on its own. The call rests with state governments and district administrations, which can order local closures if heavy rain, flooding or high winds threaten children on their way to school.

Odisha Acts Early For October 28 And 29

Odisha has not waited for the storm to arrive. Authorities have announced closures of schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres for October 28 and 29 in five districts: Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

Parents in these districts should check whether any separate instruction has been issued for today, since the announced orders begin tomorrow.

Andhra Pradesh Keeps A Close Watch

Across the border, the coastal districts of Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Krishna and Bapatla are tracking the system closely. Authorities have been alerting fishermen and residents of low-lying areas, and school closures will depend on orders from the local administration as the weather develops. Families are being asked to wait for district-level notices rather than act on forwarded messages.

Southern States On Rain Watch

Parts of Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may also see rainfall. Schools in affected pockets could face local restrictions if conditions worsen, though no wide closures have been reported for today.

Delhi NCR: Business As Usual

Far from the coast, the picture is calmer. Schools in Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad are expected to run on their usual schedules unless a fresh advisory is issued. The Bay of Bengal system is not expected to hit the region directly the way it may affect the eastern coastal states. Even so, parents are advised to check local weather updates and school messages before sending children to class.

How To Confirm Before You Leave Home

Officials say the safest route is to rely on official sources: IMD bulletins, district administration notices and your school’s own communication channels. Unverified social media posts about “holidays” often spread faster than the facts. If there is any doubt about attendance or transport, a quick call to the school will settle it.

Eyes On The Coast

For now, most children will pack their bags and head to school as usual. But all eyes are on the Bay of Bengal, where the system’s strength and exact path over the next 24 hours will decide how many more districts join Odisha’s list. Authorities in the eastern states are expected to review the situation through the day, and fresh closure orders could follow quickly if the forecast worsens.

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School Holiday Today, October 27: Schools Are Open Or Shut Amid Cyclone Alert? Check State-Wise Updates

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School Holiday Today, October 27: Schools Are Open Or Shut Amid Cyclone Alert? Check State-Wise Updates
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