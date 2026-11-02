School Holiday Tomorrow: Schools In Odisha’s Kandhamal, Kalahandi To Remain Closed On November 3 Amid Cyclone Murasu Alert

For students in parts of Odisha, the morning of 3 November will bring a surprise holiday. The reason is out at sea. Cyclone Murasu is moving towards the Andhra Pradesh coast, and district officials have decided that safety matters more than the school bell.

The Storm and Its Timeline

The IMD said Cyclone Murasu was moving west-northwest over the west-central Bay of Bengal. It is expected to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur, late on Monday, 2 November, or in the early hours of Tuesday, 3 November. The winds are forecast at 100-110 kmph, with gusts up to 120 kmph.

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The Met Office forecast heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema and Telangana, along with strong winds and thunderstorms. Heavy rain warnings are also out for Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.

Odisha: Who Is Closed, and When?

Several districts have announced closures and precautionary steps.

Kandhamal: Schools up to Class 12 will stay closed on 3 and 4 November. Examinations and other programmes will continue as scheduled, according to the input.

Schools up to Class 12 will stay closed on 3 and 4 November. Examinations and other programmes will continue as scheduled, according to the input. Rayagada: All Anganwadi centres will be closed on 3 and 4 November. No pre-school classes or activities will be held.

All Anganwadi centres will be closed on 3 and 4 November. No pre-school classes or activities will be held. Malkangiri: All government and private schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres will be closed from 2 to 4 November. The state’s I&PR Department said this was in view of the IMD forecast of heavy to very heavy rainfall and the possibility of a cyclonic storm.

Why Odisha, When the Storm Is Heading for Andhra?

Because the rain will arrive before the storm does, and will outlast it. The IMD’s Bhubaneswar centre said Odisha will receive rainfall from 2 November, with the intensity rising on 3 November and continuing through 4 November. Heavy to very heavy rain is forecast for southern districts, including Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam, on 3 and 4 November. Winds along the Odisha coast are expected to pick up from Monday evening, reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph on 3 November.

Beyond Odisha: Closures in Andhra and Tamil Nadu

Schools and colleges in Chennai and Tiruvallur were closed on 2 November because of the forecast of heavy rain. In Andhra Pradesh, schools and colleges were shut in NTR, Palnadu, Nellore and Gudur districts. The input also lists Eluru, where schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres are closed on 2 November.

Are Offices Closed Too?

No general closure of offices has been announced in the district-level orders available so far. The orders cover educational institutions and Anganwadi centres. Employees should check with their employers and follow instructions from their district administrations.

Not the First Storm This Week

Murasu comes just days after Cyclone Arnab hit the Andhra coast. Southern Odisha has barely finished one weather scare, and another system is now close behind. That is why district officials are acting early and widely.

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