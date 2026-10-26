School Principal Molests 5-Year-Old Girl Student In Madhya Pradesh, Takes Her To Separate Room, Commits Indecent Act And Locks Her Inside

A shocking case of alleged sexual abuse involving a five-year-old girl has come to light in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district, where a school principal has been arrested following a complaint by the child’s family. The accused, identified as Champalal Mandloi, allegedly misbehaved with the girl after finding her alone at school. Police registered a case under relevant legal provisions based on the statements of the child and her family and took the accused into custody.

Girl Returns Home Distressed, Family Raises Alarm

According to reports, the five-year-old girl had gone to school as usual. However, when she returned home later than expected, her family members noticed that she appeared frightened and was crying. Concerned about her condition, the family gently asked her what had happened. During the conversation, the child allegedly disclosed that the school principal had misbehaved with her. The disclosure prompted the family to approach the police and report the alleged incident. The complaint raised serious concerns about the child’s safety while she was at school.

Principal Allegedly Locked Girl Inside Room

According to the complaint filed by the family, the accused allegedly took advantage of the girl being alone and sexually abused her. The family further alleged that the principal locked the child inside a room at the school before committing the alleged act. The allegations have raised concerns about the safety of young children in educational institutions, where they should be able to learn in a secure environment.

Police Register Case, Accused Arrested

Following the complaint, police recorded the statements of the girl and her family and registered a case under the relevant legal provisions. Acting on the complaint, officers arrested the accused principal, Champalal Mandloi. Further investigation into the allegations is underway. The case has once again drawn attention to the importance of child protection and the need for schools to maintain strict safeguards to ensure students’ safety. Police are expected to take further action based on the evidence collected during the investigation. The allegations will be examined as part of the legal process.

Also Read: Watch Video: Agra Man Abuses, Beats Sister-in-Law With Sticks As Daughter Begs Him To Stop; What Happened?