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Home > Regionals News > Man Dies 2 Days After Assault Over Son’s School Infrastructure Video

Man Dies 2 Days After Assault Over Son’s School Infrastructure Video

CJP demands justice following the death of a supporter's father in Bankura, West Bengal. The family alleges an assault over videos highlighting poor school facilities

A man in West Bengal's Bankura district died after being assaulted inside his home: Representative Photo/Canva
A man in West Bengal's Bankura district died after being assaulted inside his home: Representative Photo/Canva

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 19:52 IST

A man in West Bengal’s Bankura district has died two days after he was allegedly attacked inside his home by a group of men, following his son’s visit to a local school to document its poor infrastructure. The deceased was the father of Abdul Hafiz, a supporter of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), who had been participating in the party’s #SchoolThikKaro campaign. According to Hafiz, he had visited Karisunda Prathamik Vidyalaya, where he had studied as a child, as part of an effort to document the condition of schools and contribute to a social audit aimed at improving basic infrastructure. He recorded videos of the school and returned home.

Family Alleges Attack Over School Videos

Hafiz alleged that later that evening, around 8 pm, a group of men arrived at his house, surrounded the property and assaulted him and his elderly father. He further alleged that the attackers snatched his mobile phone and forced them to delete the videos recorded at the school. Hafiz had earlier participated in CJP protests at Jantar Mantar and was involved in the party’s campaign calling for improvements in government school infrastructure. Police have said they are awaiting a written complaint from Hafiz and will take action after receiving it. Officers have also begun looking into the allegations surrounding the incident.

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CJP Demands Justice, Blames BJP Workers

CJP co-convener Ashutosh Ranka said he and other party workers would travel to Bankura on Monday to seek justice for Hafiz’s family. Ranka alleged that Hafiz and his father were attacked by people associated with the BJP over the school visit. He also criticised the West Bengal Police over the handling of the matter and demanded action against those responsible. The allegations have triggered a political controversy, with the CJP calling for a probe and justice for Hafiz’s family. The police are yet to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack, while further action is expected after the formal complaint is received.

Also Read: Delhi MCD Worker Stabbed to Death In Full Public View; Bystanders Watch As Victim Breathes His Last

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Man Dies 2 Days After Assault Over Son’s School Infrastructure Video
Tags: Bankura crime newsCJP vs BJP West BengalCockroach Janta Party Bankurahome-hero-pos-5Karisunda Prathamik VidyalayaWest Bengal police investigation

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Man Dies 2 Days After Assault Over Son’s School Infrastructure Video
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