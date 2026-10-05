Schoolgirl Was Cycling Home When 6 Minors Stopped Her, Molested Her And Forcefully Applied ‘Sindoor’ In Bihar; What Exactly Happened?

A minor girl returning from school in Bihar’s Banka district was allegedly stopped by six minors, molested and forced to apply vermillion to her hairline, police said. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday in the Rajaun police station area. The girl was cycling home when the accused allegedly stopped her shortly before she reached her village. One of them then allegedly forced vermillion into her hair parting before all six fled.

Bihar girl tells family about alleged assault after reaching home

The student reached home after the incident and told her family what had happened. Her mother then took her to Rajaun police station and filed a complaint naming six minors as accused.

Police registered an FIR under the POCSO Act after investigating the complaint. Rajaun Station House Officer Abhay Shankar said, “Police are making efforts to take the accused into custody.” He added that continuous raids are being carried out at different locations to arrest them.

Bihar cases raise fresh concern over safety of minors

The Banka case comes amid several recent reports of girls being harassed in Bihar. In Jamui, a Class 10 girl and her male friend were allegedly stopped and assaulted by a group while returning from a local scenic spot on September 19. Police registered a POCSO case and arrested three people, while efforts continued to trace others.

Bihar police face multiple investigations into harassment cases

Days later, a separate case was reported in Samastipur, where a girl was allegedly harassed in public and the incident was recorded. Another video from Banka’s Mandar Hill also prompted an FIR against six unidentified youths after footage allegedly showed a girl being harassed and assaulted. Police said the video’s date and circumstances were being verified.

The Rajaun investigation is continuing, with police conducting raids to locate the six accused minors.

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