Scorpio Carrying Passengers Plunges Into Chenab In Kishtwar; 5 Bodies Recovered

At least five people were killed after a Mahindra Scorpio plunged into the Chenab River following a road accident in the Dachhan area of Kishtwar district on Saturday, officials said. The Scorpio, bearing registration number HR29AG-0648, was travelling from Dangdaroo towards Sounder when it met with the accident at Yainwan, Dangdaroo, at around 10:45 am. The vehicle reportedly skidded off the road before rolling down into the Chenab River, prompting an immediate rescue and recovery operation at the site.

Reportedly, the number of passengers travelling in the Scorpio at the time of the accident remains unclear. Five bodies have been recovered so far, while authorities are working to establish the identities of the deceased. The uncertainty over the number of people inside the vehicle has also kept the rescue operation focused on checking the accident site for any other possible victims.

Kishtwar accident triggers rescue operation along Chenab

As per reports, soon after the accident was reported, a police team from Police Station Dachhan, along with local residents and other personnel, reached Yainwan in Dangdaroo and began rescue and recovery efforts. The difficult terrain and the vehicle’s fall into the Chenab River made the operation a challenging one as teams searched for those travelling in the Scorpio.

The vehicle was on its way from Dangdaroo towards Sounder when it reportedly lost control and skidded off the road. It then rolled down into the river, turning the incident into a major rescue operation in the Kishtwar area. Police and local residents joined hands to locate and recover the occupants.

Kishtwar officials recover five bodies, passenger count still unknown

As the operation progressed, five bodies were recovered from the accident site, officials said. However, authorities have not yet confirmed how many people were travelling in the vehicle when it crashed. The identities of those killed are also being established.

The accident involved the Mahindra Scorpio with registration number HR29AG-0648. According to the information available so far, it was travelling between Dangdaroo and Sounder when the crash occurred at around 10:45 am at Yainwan, Dangdaroo.

Kishtwar probe focuses on identities and exact circumstances

The immediate priority remains establishing the identities of the deceased and determining whether anyone else was inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Police and other personnel involved in the recovery operation are continuing efforts at the accident site, as per reports.

The Kishtwar incident has also brought attention to the dangers faced by vehicles travelling through the mountainous Dachhan area, where a vehicle leaving the road can quickly turn a road accident into a difficult recovery operation. Officials, however, have not yet stated what caused the Scorpio to skid off the road, and the exact circumstances leading to the crash remain under investigation.

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