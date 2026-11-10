LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Second Marriage, Tragic End! Unanswered Calls And Locked House Shroud Deaths Of Newlywed Teacher Couple In Nagpur

Second Marriage, Tragic End! Unanswered Calls And Locked House Shroud Deaths Of Newlywed Teacher Couple In Nagpur

A newly married teacher couple, both in their second marriage, were found dead inside their locked Nagpur home after Diwali. Police are investigating unanswered calls, a reported argument and other unanswered questions.

Second Marriage, Tragic End! Unanswered Calls And Locked House Shroud Deaths Of Newlywed Teacher Couple In Nagpur
Second Marriage, Tragic End! Unanswered Calls And Locked House Shroud Deaths Of Newlywed Teacher Couple In Nagpur

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 16:54 IST

Two schoolteachers who had begun a new life together only a few months ago were found dead at their home in Nagpur’s Besa area on Sunday. They had returned from Gadchiroli days earlier to celebrate Diwali. The couple, Manish Pralhad Ganveer, 38, and his wife Sonali Ganveer, 35, had married in August this year. Police have not established what led to their deaths, no note was found, and the investigation is under way.

A Fresh Start Cut Short

Manish and Sonali worked as teachers at a school in Surjagad in Gadchiroli district. They married in August this year. According to police, it was the second marriage for both, and each had earlier been through a troubled marriage before they decided to start afresh together. Their new life lasted only a few months.

You Might Be Interested In

Home for Diwali

The couple had come back from Gadchiroli to celebrate Diwali at their house in Revati Nagar, in the Besa area. Police said they were alone at home after Manish’s family left for Bihar a day earlier. The festival visit ended in tragedy.

Calls That Went Unanswered

Family members tried to reach the couple repeatedly, but their calls went unanswered. Worried, they asked a relative to go and check on them on Sunday. This phone silence turned out to be the first sign that something was wrong.

A House Locked From Outside

When the relative arrived, he found the house locked from outside. He managed to reach the first floor and looked in through a window, where he saw the couple. He then alerted police. Beltarodi police officials said the couple were found dead in the bedroom.

A Loud Argument Before Silence

Police said neighbours heard the couple arguing loudly at around 3.30 pm on Friday. After that, the house fell silent. Police have not said what the argument was about or whether it is connected to their deaths, and no one should draw that conclusion yet.

No Note, Many Questions

Police said no note was found at the house. Investigators are trying to access the couple’s mobile phones to understand the circumstances. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, and senior officers from Beltarodi police station visited the house and began an investigation. Police have not yet established what led to the deaths.

What Happens Next?

Will the post-mortem and phone records explain what happened inside the locked house? Will the family say more about the couple’s life and the days before Diwali? Why was the house locked from outside, and what will police find about it? And how will two families cope with the sudden loss of a couple who had just begun again? The investigation will decide how much of the mystery is solved.

Also Read: He Ran To Escape A Terrifying Blast, Never Returned: 6-Year-Old Dies After Diwali Accident In Meerut

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Second Marriage, Tragic End! Unanswered Calls And Locked House Shroud Deaths Of Newlywed Teacher Couple In Nagpur

RELATED News

Watch Video: Man Arrives With Stick and Bucket Full of Kaju-Badam, Monkey Troop Gathers Around Him With Their Babies; What Happens Next Wins Hearts

9 Tamil Nadu Fishermen found Dead as Boat Capsizes Off Andhra Coast

Man Working In Germany Sends Money For Property Back Home, Accuses Parents, Brother And Sister-In-Law Of Rs 2 Crore Fraud

He Ran To Escape A Terrifying Blast, Never Returned: 6-Year-Old Dies After Diwali Accident In Meerut

Odisha Government Sub-Registrar on Probation Caught Taking Rs 7,000 Bribe, Arrested

LATEST NEWS

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Develops Permanent Green Line Days After One UI 9 Update, 2023 Buyer Questions Premium Quality

‘We Imagined Him Watching Our Boys Grow Up’: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya Mourn Guard Who Died In Building Fire

Second Marriage, Tragic End! Unanswered Calls And Locked House Shroud Deaths Of Newlywed Teacher Couple In Nagpur

Shaji Kumar Dies At 57: Mohanlal’s Athimanoharam, Suresh Gopi’s Ottakomban Among His Last Films

‘101 Per Cent Aa Rahe Hain’: Diljit Dosanjh Dismisses Indore Concert Cancellation Rumours, Says ‘Pehle Poha Khaayenge’

Odisha Government Sub-Registrar on Probation Caught Taking Rs 7,000 Bribe, Arrested

Betrayed His Wife? Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Linked To Chinese ‘Spy’ Rumours; $7.4 Billion Wealth Loss In Just 30 Minutes

Watch: Delhi Gets Its Own River Safari! Namo Yamuna Ride To Offer 40-Minute Cruise In AC Electric Boats

WATCH VIDEO: Virender Sehwag’s Son Aaryavir Smashes Maiden U19 Asia Cup Century With 160-Run Knock Against UAE | IND-U19 vs UAE-U19

‘What Festival Is There At 11 PM?’: Pawan Kalyan’s Ex-Wife Renu Desai Questions People Bursting Firecrackers Till 3 AM For 3 Days

Second Marriage, Tragic End! Unanswered Calls And Locked House Shroud Deaths Of Newlywed Teacher Couple In Nagpur

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Second Marriage, Tragic End! Unanswered Calls And Locked House Shroud Deaths Of Newlywed Teacher Couple In Nagpur

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Second Marriage, Tragic End! Unanswered Calls And Locked House Shroud Deaths Of Newlywed Teacher Couple In Nagpur
Second Marriage, Tragic End! Unanswered Calls And Locked House Shroud Deaths Of Newlywed Teacher Couple In Nagpur
Second Marriage, Tragic End! Unanswered Calls And Locked House Shroud Deaths Of Newlywed Teacher Couple In Nagpur
Second Marriage, Tragic End! Unanswered Calls And Locked House Shroud Deaths Of Newlywed Teacher Couple In Nagpur
Second Marriage, Tragic End! Unanswered Calls And Locked House Shroud Deaths Of Newlywed Teacher Couple In Nagpur

QUICK LINKS