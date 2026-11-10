Second Marriage, Tragic End! Unanswered Calls And Locked House Shroud Deaths Of Newlywed Teacher Couple In Nagpur

Two schoolteachers who had begun a new life together only a few months ago were found dead at their home in Nagpur’s Besa area on Sunday. They had returned from Gadchiroli days earlier to celebrate Diwali. The couple, Manish Pralhad Ganveer, 38, and his wife Sonali Ganveer, 35, had married in August this year. Police have not established what led to their deaths, no note was found, and the investigation is under way.

A Fresh Start Cut Short

Manish and Sonali worked as teachers at a school in Surjagad in Gadchiroli district. They married in August this year. According to police, it was the second marriage for both, and each had earlier been through a troubled marriage before they decided to start afresh together. Their new life lasted only a few months.

Home for Diwali

The couple had come back from Gadchiroli to celebrate Diwali at their house in Revati Nagar, in the Besa area. Police said they were alone at home after Manish’s family left for Bihar a day earlier. The festival visit ended in tragedy.

Calls That Went Unanswered

Family members tried to reach the couple repeatedly, but their calls went unanswered. Worried, they asked a relative to go and check on them on Sunday. This phone silence turned out to be the first sign that something was wrong.

A House Locked From Outside

When the relative arrived, he found the house locked from outside. He managed to reach the first floor and looked in through a window, where he saw the couple. He then alerted police. Beltarodi police officials said the couple were found dead in the bedroom.

A Loud Argument Before Silence

Police said neighbours heard the couple arguing loudly at around 3.30 pm on Friday. After that, the house fell silent. Police have not said what the argument was about or whether it is connected to their deaths, and no one should draw that conclusion yet.

No Note, Many Questions

Police said no note was found at the house. Investigators are trying to access the couple’s mobile phones to understand the circumstances. The bodies were sent for post-mortem, and senior officers from Beltarodi police station visited the house and began an investigation. Police have not yet established what led to the deaths.

What Happens Next?

Will the post-mortem and phone records explain what happened inside the locked house? Will the family say more about the couple’s life and the days before Diwali? Why was the house locked from outside, and what will police find about it? And how will two families cope with the sudden loss of a couple who had just begun again? The investigation will decide how much of the mystery is solved.

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