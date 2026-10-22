Second-Year Engineering Student Messages Psychiatrist About Suicidal Thoughts, Found Dead In Mumbai Hostel Room

A second-year engineering student of the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT) in Matunga, central Mumbai, died by suicide in his hostel room on Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday. Siddhesh Patil, originally from Nashik, was found dead at around 10:30 pm.

A Night That Began Like Any Other

On Tuesday, the corridors of the deemed university’s hostel were no different from any other evening. Behind one closed door, a student was struggling with thoughts he had not been able to share with the people around him.

Siddhesh had been dealing with his mental health for some time. According to the preliminary investigation, he had been undergoing treatment for depression over the past few days. He was, in other words, already in the care of a doctor.

The Message That Set Off An Alarm

Before the end, Siddhesh reached out to his doctor. He messaged that he was experiencing suicidal thoughts.

The doctor acted as soon as the message was seen and informed his family. His relatives then called his friends in the hostel and asked them to check on him immediately.

A Race Against Time

Within minutes, an alert had travelled from a doctor’s phone to a family home, and from there to the hostel where Siddhesh lived. Friends rushed to his room.

It was too late. Siddhesh was found dead at around 10:30 pm.

What Police Are Doing

Matunga Police have registered a case and initiated an inquiry regarding the case. The authorities said the inquiry was still in its preliminary stage. The police will take statements of the family members, hostel inmates, among others, to find out the circumstances leading to the death.

A Part of a Larger Trend

The latest incident has once again brought into focus issues related to the psychological well-being of students in Mumbai’s top institutions. This follows the suicide case of Sahil Wakode, a second-year student of IIT Bombay, who committed suicide in September because he had been found using his mobile phone during an exam. In his case too, there were protests staged by students and it marked the third suicide in six months at IIT Bombay.

For many students and parents alike, both cases indicate one major concern – that even when distress signals are picked up and a medical expert has taken notice, the system might not be able to respond promptly.

What Remains Unanswered

Siddhesh did the one thing experts urge people in distress to do: he reached out. Yet the alert chain, from doctor to family to friends, could not close the gap in time. Whether ICT will review its hostel and counselling arrangements, and what the Matunga Police investigation finds, are questions that remain open as the family in Nashik begins to cope with the loss.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to Tele-MANAS at 14416 (free, 24×7) or call 112 in an emergency.