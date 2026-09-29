‘Secret Midnight Meeting With a Big Political Leader’? Ex-IAS Divya Mittal Breaks Silence, Says ‘Won’t Be Intimidated’

A supposed “secret meeting” with Rahul Gandhi had become one of the biggest talking points around former IAS officer Divya Mittal after she quit the civil services last month. BJP-linked leader Prashant Umrao had alleged that Mittal met the Congress leader before her resignation and suggested a political link ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election. The claim was not independently established. Now, Mittal has made her next move clear: she is entering politics, but says she will do so without joining any political party.

In a video message posted on X on Tuesday, Divya Mittal said she wanted to work directly with people and take up their problems. “I will do politics, but not with any political party. I will do politics with people,” she said. Calling Uttar Pradesh her “karmabhoomi”, she said she would “fearlessly struggle” for people’s problems while taking them along. She has also released a phone and WhatsApp number and invited people who connect with her message to join her initiative.

कुछ दिन पहले IAS से त्यागपत्र दिया था और आपके मन में कई सवाल छोड़ दिए थे। अपनी बात इस वीडियो में कह दी है। अगर आपको लगे कि ये आपकी भी बात है, तो 9198956957 पर whatsapp मैसेज करिए। pic.twitter.com/mtS6gzBzRw — Divya Mittal (@divyamittal_IAS) September 29, 2026

Divya Mittal puts party speculation aside with independent political plan

The timing of the announcement is significant because Divya Mittal had kept her plans private when she resigned from the IAS on August 30. Her resignation was accepted by the Uttar Pradesh government on September 15, ending her 13-year career in the civil services. Her next step had since become the subject of political speculation, including reports and claims linking her to Congress.

The Rahul Gandhi meeting allegation had added another layer to that speculation. Prashant Umrao claimed that Mittal had met Gandhi before quitting and linked the alleged meeting to the 2027 UP polls. Public reporting did not establish that alleged meeting as fact. Mittal’s latest announcement also does not name Rahul Gandhi, Congress or any other political party.

Divya Mittal says Uttar Pradesh will be her political starting point

Originally from Rewari in Haryana, Divya Mittal studied at IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore. After completing her MBA, she worked in London before returning to India to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She cleared the exam in her second attempt in 2013, securing rank 68, and joined the IAS.

During her 13-year career, she served as district magistrate in Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Deoria and later held senior positions in the Uttar Pradesh government, including Special Secretary in the Revenue Department. Her tenure in Mirzapur brought wider public recognition after her administration helped provide piped drinking water to Lahuria Dah, a remote village where people had depended on tankers for decades.

Divya Mittal’s ‘won’t be intimidated’ message comes ahead of 2027

In her resignation message, Divya Mittal reflected on her work with farmers, families seeking land rights and people with disabilities. She wrote that her administrative career had taught her that “behind every government file is a person”.

Her political announcement does not say whether she will contest the 2027 election, from which constituency, or whether she plans to form a political party. For now, Divya Mittal has said she will begin her political journey in Uttar Pradesh by working with people directly, rather than entering politics under an established party banner. Recent reports of her announcement also say she spoke about refusing to be intimidated and wanting to challenge problems she believes affect ordinary people.

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