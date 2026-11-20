A professor at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University in Agra has been accused of abusing four female students, throwing their mobile phone and threatening to hit them during an argument over parking in the basement of the Institute of Fine Arts. The incident took place around 4 pm on Thursday, November 19, when the students were trying to take their car out of the parking area. A roughly six-minute video of the confrontation, recorded on a student’s phone, has since gone viral on social media.

The accused has been identified as Professor B.D. Shukla of the History Department. According to the students, another unidentified vehicle was already parked awkwardly in the passage when Shukla arrived in his car. Instead of allowing them to move out, he allegedly parked his vehicle in the middle of the lane, completely blocking their car.

आगरा में छात्राओं के साथ शिक्षक के अभद्र व्यवहार और धमकी देने का गंभीर आरोप आगरा में एक बेहद शर्मनाक मामला सामने आया है। छात्राओं के अनुसार आज शाम करीब 4 बजे चार लड़कियाँ अपनी गाड़ी निकालने के लिए बेसमेंट पहुँची थीं। इसी दौरान हिस्ट्री डिपार्टमेंट के एक शिक्षक अपनी कार लेकर वहाँ पहुँचे। बेसमेंट में पहले से एक गाड़ी खड़ी होने के कारण रास्ता बाधित था, लेकिन आरोप है कि शिक्षक ने भी अपनी गाड़ी बीच में लगा दी और छात्राओं को निकलने से रोक दिया। छात्राओं का आरोप है कि विरोध करने पर शिक्षक ने उनके साथ गाली-गलौज की, अभद्र व्यवहार किया और उनका मोबाइल फोन तक फेंक दिया। इतना ही नहीं, जब छात्राओं ने उनसे गाली न देने की अपील की तो कथित तौर पर धमकी दी गई कि अभी तो सिर्फ गाली दी है मारूँगा भी तुम्हें सबसे गंभीर बात यह है कि मौके पर चार छात्राएँ और हिस्ट्री डिपार्टमेंट के तीन शिक्षक मौजूद थे सवाल यह है कि अगर शिक्षक ही छात्राओं के साथ इस तरह का व्यवहार करेंगे और उन्हें धमकाएँगे तो शिक्षण संस्थानों में छात्राओं की सुरक्षा और सम्मान की जिम्मेदारी कौन निभाएगा? आगरा प्रशासन और विश्वविद्यालय प्रशासन से मांग है कि मामले का संज्ञान लेकर निष्पक्ष जाँच कराई जाए और दोषी पाए जाने वालों के खिलाफ उचित कार्रवाई हो। शिक्षक का पद सम्मान का होता है, किसी को डराने और अपमानित करने का अधिकार नहीं देता — Sahil chabra (@sahii199) November 19, 2026

Agra professor accused of abusing students over parking dispute

The students alleged that they objected to the professor’s parking and requested him to give them space to leave. However, he allegedly lost his temper and started hurling explicit abuses at them.

When the girls began recording the argument on a mobile phone, Shukla allegedly became more aggressive, snatched the device and threw it to the ground. The students further claimed that when they asked him to stop using abusive language, he threatened them with physical violence.

“So far I’ve only sworn at you. I’ll hit you too,” he allegedly told the students. The Hindi statement attributed to him was, “Abhi toh sirf gaali di hai, ab maarunga bhi.”

Agra university parking confrontation captured in viral video

The confrontation took place in the basement parking area of the Institute of Fine Arts, also known as Lalit Kala Sansthan, at Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University. Four female students and three History Department teachers, including the accused professor, were reportedly present at the spot. Two other faculty members from the department and bystanders also witnessed the incident.

The video circulating on social media shows an older man, identified as Professor Shukla, wearing a light-coloured shirt and beige vest and arguing loudly with the students. The indoor parking area has concrete pillars and parked scooters. A white SUV bearing registration number UP32SA4024 is also visible in the footage.

The audio captures an argument involving parking, authority and classes, with people shouting over one another. The available footage shows a heated verbal confrontation rather than physical blows. Other faculty members and bystanders can also be seen standing nearby.

Agra incident draws NSUI condemnation and demand for action

The incident has drawn a strong reaction from the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), which condemned the alleged behaviour and demanded strict administrative action against the professor.

Ashish Prince, State Secretary of NSUI, said, “Lalit Kala vibhag ki basement parking mein chhatraon ke saath ek shikshak dwara ki gayi abhadrata ka video samne aaya hai, jo behad sharmnak hai.”

He said the video showing a teacher allegedly misbehaving with female students in the Fine Arts department’s basement parking was deeply shameful. NSUI has called for strict action over the incident.

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