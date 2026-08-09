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Home > Regionals News > Security Guard Ties Wire Around Student’s Neck, Commits Assault On PG Terrace

Security Guard Ties Wire Around Student’s Neck, Commits Assault On PG Terrace

A 23-year-old design student was sexually assaulted by a security guard on her PG terrace in Ahmedabad's Anandnagar.

A student was sexually assaulted by a security guard on PG's terrace in Gujarat. (Source:AI)
A student was sexually assaulted by a security guard on PG's terrace in Gujarat. (Source:AI)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-08-09 19:52 IST

In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old student residing in a paying guest accommodation was allegedly raped by a security guard on the building’s terrace. The accused was arrested by police within hours of the crime. The assault occurred on the night of Saturday, in the Anandnagar area of Ahmedabad. The victim, an interior designing student, had gone to the terrace of her PG building for a walk at approximately 10 pm. 

Student Raped at a PG In Gujarat

According to police reports, the security guard—identified as Dharm Singh was present on the terrace at the time. When the woman attempted to leave the terrace to avoid him, the accused allegedly overpowered her, tied a wire around her neck to restrain her, and sexually assaulted her. Following the incident, the victim was rushed to a local hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.  

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Swift Police Action and Arrest

Upon receiving information about the crime, the Anandnagar police, along with the Local Crime Branch and the city’s Crime Branch, launched an immediate investigation. Authorities formed 10 specialized teams to track down the suspect. Police arrested the accused, Dharm Singh, on Sunday morning. Investigators also secured critical evidence, including CCTV footage that shows the accused moving between different floors and the terrace using the building’s lift. This footage is currently being examined as a key piece of evidence in the ongoing case.  

Who Is accused Dharm Singh?

The accused has been identified as Dharm Singh is a native of the Hardoi district in Uttar Pradesh. Reports indicate that he had only been employed as a security guard at the PG facility a few days prior to the alleged assault. Police are currently interrogating him to determine the circumstances leading to the attack and are continuing to gather further evidence.   

Also Read: Who Was Qari Saeed Abdul Aziz? Lashkar Commander Dies Under Suspicious Circumstances At Islamabad Mosque

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Security Guard Ties Wire Around Student’s Neck, Commits Assault On PG Terrace
Tags: Ahmedabad PG rape caseAnandnagar Ahmedabad assaultDharm Singh accusedhome-hero-pos-5Security guard arrested Ahmedabad

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Security Guard Ties Wire Around Student’s Neck, Commits Assault On PG Terrace

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Security Guard Ties Wire Around Student’s Neck, Commits Assault On PG Terrace
Security Guard Ties Wire Around Student’s Neck, Commits Assault On PG Terrace
Security Guard Ties Wire Around Student’s Neck, Commits Assault On PG Terrace
Security Guard Ties Wire Around Student’s Neck, Commits Assault On PG Terrace

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