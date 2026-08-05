Seeking Justice After Alleged Rape, Pregnant Woman Forced To Lick Spit By Panchayat In Bihar’s Begusarai

A video has gone viral on social media in which a woman is seen licking her own spit while a crowd insensitively watches the inhumane treatment. The video is from Bihar’s Begusarai, where the woman, a rape survivor, alleged that she approached the village panchayat for justice. However, instead of ensuring justice, the village panchayat blamed her for the crime, forced her to lick her own spit, and made her apologize publicly. Following the incident, the police registered an FIR against the accused and other individuals associated with the case.

Why the Woman Was Forced to Lick Her Own Spit in Bihar

According to the police complaint filed by the victim, the 30-year-old mother of three was allegedly raped twice by her neighbor while her husband, a laborer, was away from the village for work. After her husband returned, she approached the police and filed an FIR. The woman alleged that instead of supporting her, the village panchayat blamed her, forced her to lick her own spit, and made her apologize publicly.

In her complaint, she stated that on June 2 and 4, the neighbor entered her house and raped her. However, during the second incident, he was caught by villagers. A panchayat council was subsequently convened, where she was publicly humiliated by the members.

Rape survivor made to lick spit and do sit-ups by Village Panchayat. 📍 Begusarai, Bihar A woman who says she was raped twice by her neighbour Nitish Kumar in June, was forced by a village panchayat to do sit-ups and lick spit off the ground after villagers saw the accused… pic.twitter.com/yEyvg6UM0C — زماں (@Delhiite_) August 4, 2026

Begusarai Rape Survivor Case: What the Police Said

According to the police, an FIR has been registered based on the woman’s complaint, and raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding accused. So far, the police have arrested one person in connection with the case. A further investigation is underway to trace the main accused and anyone else found guilty during the probe.

The police added that the authenticity of the video circulating on social media is also being investigated, assuring that if these allegations are found true, no one will be spared. Furthermore, the police have appealed to the public not to pay attention to rumors and to cooperate with the ongoing investigation.

Also Read: E20 Fuel Controversy: Bombay High Court Orders Social Media Platforms to Remove Nitin Gadkari’s Deepfake Videos