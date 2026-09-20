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Home > Regionals News > Self-Styled ‘Godman’ Films Women, Minor Girls, Molest Them During Rituals In Tamil Nadu, Sells Clips Online

Self-Styled ‘Godman’ Films Women, Minor Girls, Molest Them During Rituals In Tamil Nadu, Sells Clips Online

Investigators reportedly recovered a laptop containing around 50 videos and are examining the alleged digital trail.

(Image: Representative Photo)
(Image: Representative Photo)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Sun 2026-09-20 21:46 IST

A 50-year-old self-styled godman has been arrested for allegedly duping people in the name of occult rituals and secretly recording women and minor girls at his ritual centre in Vazhapadi, police said. The accused, identified as Vijayaraja, allegedly ran a centre called Saneeswara, where he claimed to perform rituals to resolve personal problems. Police allege that he secretly filmed women and girls who visited the centre and later distributed the recordings through online platforms.

Schoolgirl’s Complaint Exposes Alleged Abuse

The case came to light after Vijayaraja allegedly attempted to sexually assault a schoolgirl who had visited the centre to collect donations for a festival, according to police. The girl reportedly informed her parents, following which family members and local youths went to the centre. Vijayaraja allegedly fled the spot and went into hiding. Local residents later traced him and handed him over to the police, who launched an investigation into the allegations.

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Police Recover Laptop With 50 Obscene Videos

During the investigation, police reportedly recovered a laptop containing around 50 videos involving women and schoolgirls. Investigators suspect that the recordings were made without the victims’ knowledge. Police further alleged that Vijayaraja used hidden cameras at the centre and gave some women and minor girls food or drinking water allegedly containing sedatives, which he presented as prasad. He is accused of recording them while they were incapacitated and sexually abusing some victims.

Accused Allegedly Confesses

According to police, Vijayaraja confessed during questioning and claimed that an online contact had offered to pay him for such videos. Investigators are examining the alleged digital trail and the distribution of the recordings. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of law. Police are continuing their investigation to identify possible victims and determine whether others were involved in recording or distributing the material.
Also Read: ‘Symbol Of Make In India’: Japan Air Force Chief Flies Tejas During Veer Guardian 2026; What General Morita’s Sortie Signals

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Self-Styled ‘Godman’ Films Women, Minor Girls, Molest Them During Rituals In Tamil Nadu, Sells Clips Online
Tags: godman crimeminor girls filmedoccult ritual centreschoolgirl molestation caseself styled godmanTamil Nadu godman arrestVijayaraja arrestwomen secretly filmed

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Self-Styled ‘Godman’ Films Women, Minor Girls, Molest Them During Rituals In Tamil Nadu, Sells Clips Online

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Self-Styled ‘Godman’ Films Women, Minor Girls, Molest Them During Rituals In Tamil Nadu, Sells Clips Online
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Self-Styled ‘Godman’ Films Women, Minor Girls, Molest Them During Rituals In Tamil Nadu, Sells Clips Online
Self-Styled ‘Godman’ Films Women, Minor Girls, Molest Them During Rituals In Tamil Nadu, Sells Clips Online
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