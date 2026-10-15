Self-Styled Healer Karan Kushwaha Faints After Spotting Snake Under His Foot In MP’s Chhatarpur; Rushed To Hospital

Karan Kushwaha, a self-styled spiritual healer associated with Ajaypar Dham in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, was admitted to a local government hospital after reportedly fainting following an unexpected encounter with a snake. According to the available information, Kushwaha stepped on a snake, triggering a sudden scare. He reportedly fainted after the incident and was subsequently taken to the hospital for medical attention. Reports indicate that he did not sustain any injury from a snakebite. However, further details about the circumstances of the incident and his condition were not immediately available.

Who Is Karan Kushwaha?

Karan Kushwaha, also known as Ajaypar Baba, is associated with Ajaypar Dham in Chhatarpur. He is known among his followers for distributing handwritten slips, commonly called parchis, which supporters believe provide guidance or solutions to their problems. His activities have drawn comparisons with the practices associated with other popular spiritual figures in the region, including Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham. Claims surrounding spiritual healing and miraculous cures should be distinguished from medically established treatments. There is no scientific evidence that distributing slips or performing spiritual rituals can cure serious diseases such as cancer.

सांप काटने के बाद सामने आया अजयपार धाम वाले करन कुशवाहा बाबा का बयान! बोले“मैं पूरी तरह स्वस्थ हूं, भक्त घबराएं नहीं” लोगों के और बाबा के बयान के अनुसार सांप ने काटा नही पैर में लिपट गया और बाबा को चक्कर आ गए छतरपुर जिला अस्पताल में लाया गया खतरे से बाहर हैं! कैंसर जैसे इलाज का दावा करने वाले बाबा हैं ये! — खुरपेंच बुंदेलखंड (@Khurpenchbundel) October 14, 2026

Supporters Gather at Hospital

Following news of the incident, supporters reportedly gathered at the hospital where Kushwaha was receiving medical attention. His sudden hospitalisation attracted attention among followers and people familiar with his activities at Ajaypar Dham. The incident has also sparked discussion because of the unexpected circumstances in which the self-styled healer reportedly fainted.

Further Details Awaited

While initial reports suggest that Kushwaha did not suffer a snakebite injury, medical evaluation remains important after any suspected contact with a snake. Further information regarding his health and the exact sequence of events is awaited. Authorities and hospital officials have not been cited as providing additional details about the incident so far.

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