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Home > Regionals News > Senior Tech Executive Returns From Singapore For Family Wedding, Asks Neighbour To Move His Car After Gym Visit, Then 15 Bullets Are Fired, 9 Hit Him

Senior Tech Executive Returns From Singapore For Family Wedding, Asks Neighbour To Move His Car After Gym Visit, Then 15 Bullets Are Fired, 9 Hit Him

He had flown home from Singapore for his nephew's wedding and had returned from the gym when a parking dispute turned deadly. A neighbour allegedly fired 15 rounds, killing the senior tech executive on the spot.

Singapore-based tech executive returns for nephew's wedding, gets shot 9 times (Photo: X)
Singapore-based tech executive returns for nephew's wedding, gets shot 9 times (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-11-07 18:40 IST

A family wedding turned into a nightmare in Haryana’s Faridabad after a senior tech executive was shot dead by his neighbour over a parking dispute on Friday night. The victim, identified as Paramjit Dhankhar, had returned from Singapore just two days earlier to attend his nephew’s wedding. The accused allegedly fired around 15 rounds from his licensed pistol. Nine bullets hit Dhankhar, who died on the spot, police said.

Who Was Paramjit Dhankhar? Senior Tech Executive Shot Dead

Dhankhar had headed the Asia operations of Indian IT majora Tech Mahindra. He was reportedly working with a Vietnam-based company at the time. He lived with his wife, son and daughter on the first floor of a building in Sector 21C. He originally belonged to Hisar and had been living in Singapore for work.

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“He had returned to Faridabad just two days ago to attend his nephew’s wedding, scheduled for November 24,” Surajkund SHO Prahlad Kumar told reporters.

Parking Dispute Turns Into Fatal Shooting

The incident took place around 8 pm when Dhankhar returned home after visiting a gym. Police said he found accused Mohan alias Monu Sharma’s car parked in his designated parking spot. Sharma lived on the third floor of the same building. Dhankhar reportedly asked him to move the vehicle. However, an argument broke out between the two.

“As the argument escalated, Monu opened fire on him,” SHO Prahlad Kumar said. The accused allegedly came to the parking area with his licensed pistol and fired multiple rounds at Dhankhar.

Earlier Disputes Between Families Under Scanner

Police investigations have also revealed that the two families had been arguing over several issues for days. One dispute reportedly involved Sharma’s son taking his pet dog to the parking area to relieve itself. Dhankhar’s son, Surya, had objected to this several times.

The families had also reportedly argued four to five days before the shooting. Officials told IANS that Sharma had allegedly abused Dhankhar’s son around five days before the incident.

Police Launch Manhunt For Accused

Police, Crime Branch personnel and a Forensic Science Laboratory team reached the spot after the shooting. Several empty cartridge cases were recovered from the scene. Dhankhar’s body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Meanwhile, Sharma allegedly fled with his family after the incident.

Multiple police teams have been formed to trace and arrest the accused. Investigators are also examining the earlier disputes between the two families and the circumstances that led to the fatal shooting.

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Senior Tech Executive Returns From Singapore For Family Wedding, Asks Neighbour To Move His Car After Gym Visit, Then 15 Bullets Are Fired, 9 Hit Him
Tags: crime newsfaridabadharyana newsMurder caseParking Disputepolice investigationShootingTech Mahindra

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Senior Tech Executive Returns From Singapore For Family Wedding, Asks Neighbour To Move His Car After Gym Visit, Then 15 Bullets Are Fired, 9 Hit Him

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Senior Tech Executive Returns From Singapore For Family Wedding, Asks Neighbour To Move His Car After Gym Visit, Then 15 Bullets Are Fired, 9 Hit Him
Senior Tech Executive Returns From Singapore For Family Wedding, Asks Neighbour To Move His Car After Gym Visit, Then 15 Bullets Are Fired, 9 Hit Him
Senior Tech Executive Returns From Singapore For Family Wedding, Asks Neighbour To Move His Car After Gym Visit, Then 15 Bullets Are Fired, 9 Hit Him
Senior Tech Executive Returns From Singapore For Family Wedding, Asks Neighbour To Move His Car After Gym Visit, Then 15 Bullets Are Fired, 9 Hit Him
Senior Tech Executive Returns From Singapore For Family Wedding, Asks Neighbour To Move His Car After Gym Visit, Then 15 Bullets Are Fired, 9 Hit Him

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