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Home > Regionals News > Seven Killed as Speeding Trailer Runs Over Crowd Gathered to Help Scooter Accident Victims in Jharkhand’s Khunti

Seven Killed as Speeding Trailer Runs Over Crowd Gathered to Help Scooter Accident Victims in Jharkhand’s Khunti

According to reports, a scooter had met with an accident near the colony, after which local residents gathered on the road to help victims. Soon after, a speeding trailer approaching from the Torpa side reportedly went out of control and ploughed into the crowd, running over several people.

The impact was so severe that the trailer broke through a culvert before plunging into a ditch alongside the road.
The impact was so severe that the trailer broke through a culvert before plunging into a ditch alongside the road.

Published By: Nakshab Khan
Published: Fri 2026-11-06 11:47 IST

At least seven people, including an 11-month-old infant, were killed in a tragic road accident in Jharkhand’s Khunti district late on Friday night. The horrific accident took place after a speeding 18-wheeler trailer ran over villagers gathered on the road following a scooter accident. A five-year-old girl was critically injured in the incident.
 
The accident took place near Kosambi Harijan Colony under the jurisdiction of Karra police station at around 9.30 pm.
 
According to reports, a scooter had met with an accident near the colony, after which local residents gathered on the road to help victims. Soon after, a speeding trailer approaching from the Torpa side reportedly went out of control and ploughed into the crowd, running over several people.
 
The impact was so severe that the trailer broke through a culvert before plunging into a ditch alongside the road.
 
The deceased include an 11-month-old child, women and teenagers. The five-year-old girl who sustained serious injuries was rushed to hospital for treatment.
 
Following the reports about accident, Khunti Superintendent of Police Rishabh Garg, Karra police station SHO Raju Kumar and a team of healthcare workers reached the spot. The injured were rushed to a hospital. The SP inspected both the accident site and issued necessary directions to officials.
 
After the accident, the trailer driver and helper reportedly fled the scene. Police have seized the damaged vehicle and initiated a probe to establish the circumstances leading to the crash.
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Seven Killed as Speeding Trailer Runs Over Crowd Gathered to Help Scooter Accident Victims in Jharkhand’s Khunti
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Seven Killed as Speeding Trailer Runs Over Crowd Gathered to Help Scooter Accident Victims in Jharkhand’s Khunti

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Seven Killed as Speeding Trailer Runs Over Crowd Gathered to Help Scooter Accident Victims in Jharkhand’s Khunti
Seven Killed as Speeding Trailer Runs Over Crowd Gathered to Help Scooter Accident Victims in Jharkhand’s Khunti
Seven Killed as Speeding Trailer Runs Over Crowd Gathered to Help Scooter Accident Victims in Jharkhand’s Khunti
Seven Killed as Speeding Trailer Runs Over Crowd Gathered to Help Scooter Accident Victims in Jharkhand’s Khunti
Seven Killed as Speeding Trailer Runs Over Crowd Gathered to Help Scooter Accident Victims in Jharkhand’s Khunti

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