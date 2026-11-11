Several Women Trapped as Lift Collapses in Nashik Apartment, Rescue Teams Rush In; Technical Failure Suspected, Here’s What We Know About the Accident

A lift ride became a nightmare for several women. The accident happened in Nashik’s Sunshine Apartment at Vitthal Rukmini Colony in Shivajinagar, where the lift fell from the building. Following the accident, several women got injured. The accident created fear among the residents regarding the safety and maintenance of lifts.

Nashik Lift Accident: What Happened Inside Sunshine Apartment?

Based on the information available at the moment, several women were inside the lift that fell suddenly due to some malfunction. As a result of the fall, several women inside the lift were left injured and trapped inside the lift. At present, it is not clear how many women have been injured in the accident or the extent of their injuries.

Residents Rush To Rescue Injured Women

Soon after the event, people from the locality and even authorities rushed to the site. They attempted to rescue the injured women, who were made to be taken out of the lift that met with an unfortunate end. They were then taken to the hospital to be treated. Further reports on their condition will follow.

Lift Maintenance Under Scrutiny After Nashik Accident

This case has once again raised concern about the safety of elevators in housing colonies. Questions are being asked about whether the elevator at Sunshine Apartment had been subjected to proper maintenance and safety checks or not. Residents are asking whether there had been any negligence in taking care of the facility.

Authorities and the police were quick to reach the site and conduct an investigation. The investigation is underway to determine the cause of the mishap. Residents have demanded stringent action against the person who is responsible for it.