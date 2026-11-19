Severe Cyclonic Storm ‘Akvan’ over the west central Bay of Bengal is moving northwards and is likely to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha coast by noon on November 20.

According to the latest bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) at 8.30 AM on November 19, the cyclone moved northwards at a speed of 15 kilometres per hour during the past six hours.

The storm is currently centred over the west central Bay of Bengal near latitude 14.9 degrees North and longitude 85.3 degrees East.

It is located approximately 420 kilometres east-southeast of Narsapur, 400 kilometres south-southeast of Kalingapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, and 490 kilometres south of Gopalpur in Odisha.

The IMD has forecast that the cyclone will continue moving north-northwestwards before crossing the North Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and South Odisha coasts between Narsapur and Puri, close to the east of Gopalpur, by noon on November 20.

“Continuing to move northwestward, it is likely to cross Andhra Pradesh & Yanam coasts between Nellore

and Visakhapatnam, around noon of 20th November, 2026 as a very severe cyclonic storm with the

maximum sustained wind speed of 120-130 kmph gusting to 145 kmph,” IMD said in its bulletin.

At the time of landfall, the system is expected to bring maximum sustained wind speeds of 90 to 100 kilometres per hour, with gusts reaching up to 110 kilometres per hour.

The IMD has issued a ‘Red Message’ cyclone warning for the North Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, and South Odisha coasts, indicating the need for heightened preparedness and precautionary measures.