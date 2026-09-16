Severed Head From Torso: UP Man Beheads Sleeping Wife Over Affair Suspicion

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at their home in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district after he suspected her of having an extramarital affair, police said. The accused, identified as Parvez, reportedly attacked his sleeping wife, Nagma, with a sharp weapon on the night of September 9.

Husband Suspected Wife of Affair

According to reports, Parvez and Nagma had been married for around 12 years. Parvez allegedly suspected that his wife was in contact with another man and frequently questioned her about phone conversations. The issue reportedly led to repeated arguments between the couple. Police said that while Nagma was asleep on September 9, Parvez allegedly attacked her with a knife and killed her. After the incident, he reportedly went to the police station and surrendered, where he allegedly confessed to the crime. Police reached the house after receiving information about the incident and took the victim’s body into custody. It was subsequently sent for a post-mortem examination.

Accused Arrested, Weapon Being Sought

Police have arrested Parvez and are questioning him as part of the investigation. Officers are also reportedly trying to recover the weapon allegedly used in the crime. The investigation is expected to establish the circumstances leading up to the killing and examine the allegations made by the victim’s family.

Family Alleges Torture and Harassment

Nagma’s sister, Sabbo, alleged that her sister had faced severe physical abuse and harassment from her husband during the week preceding her death. Her mother, Zahida, also alleged that Parvez had repeatedly harassed Nagma and that threats to kill her had been made in the days before the incident. She further alleged that Nagma was also harassed by her mother-in-law and three sisters-in-law. Police are investigating the allegations as part of the case, while further details are expected to emerge during the ongoing probe.

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