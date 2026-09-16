LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Severed Head From Torso: UP Man Beheads Sleeping Wife Over Affair Suspicion

Severed Head From Torso: UP Man Beheads Sleeping Wife Over Affair Suspicion

A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi allegedly killed his sleeping wife over suspicions of an extramarital affair.

The accused, identified as Parvez, reportedly surrendered at a police station after the incident and was arrested.(Representative photo)
The accused, identified as Parvez, reportedly surrendered at a police station after the incident and was arrested.(Representative photo)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-09-16 20:21 IST

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband at their home in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district after he suspected her of having an extramarital affair, police said. The accused, identified as Parvez, reportedly attacked his sleeping wife, Nagma, with a sharp weapon on the night of September 9.

Husband Suspected Wife of Affair

According to reports, Parvez and Nagma had been married for around 12 years. Parvez allegedly suspected that his wife was in contact with another man and frequently questioned her about phone conversations. The issue reportedly led to repeated arguments between the couple. Police said that while Nagma was asleep on September 9, Parvez allegedly attacked her with a knife and killed her. After the incident, he reportedly went to the police station and surrendered, where he allegedly confessed to the crime. Police reached the house after receiving information about the incident and took the victim’s body into custody. It was subsequently sent for a post-mortem examination.

You Might Be Interested In

Accused Arrested, Weapon Being Sought

Police have arrested Parvez and are questioning him as part of the investigation. Officers are also reportedly trying to recover the weapon allegedly used in the crime. The investigation is expected to establish the circumstances leading up to the killing and examine the allegations made by the victim’s family.

Family Alleges Torture and Harassment

Nagma’s sister, Sabbo, alleged that her sister had faced severe physical abuse and harassment from her husband during the week preceding her death. Her mother, Zahida, also alleged that Parvez had repeatedly harassed Nagma and that threats to kill her had been made in the days before the incident. She further alleged that Nagma was also harassed by her mother-in-law and three sisters-in-law. Police are investigating the allegations as part of the case, while further details are expected to emerge during the ongoing probe.
Also Read: Pakistani Naval Ship Collides With Indian Vessel During North Arabian Sea Surveillance: What Triggered The Incident?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Severed Head From Torso: UP Man Beheads Sleeping Wife Over Affair Suspicion
Tags: Hardoi crime newsHardoi murder casehome-hero-pos-5Parvez Nagma casesleeping wife murderUP husband kills wifeUP man kills wifeUttar Pradesh crime newswife murder over affair suspicion

RELATED News

Pregnant Dalit Woman Allegedly Kicked In Abdomen In Uttar Pradesh, Dies; Police Deny Assault, 6 Suspended

‘Love’ Turns Into Horror Tale: Lucknow Man Drags Girlfriend On Car Bonnet After argument, Incident Caught On Camera

‘Suvendu Babu Is My Guardian, Will Seek Justice For My Son’s Killing’: BJP Nandigram Candidate Hasirani Rath Vows To Work For People

Recruitment Race Turns Chaotic In Bareilly As 5 Youths Collapse During Home Guard, Agniveer Run

Horse Bitten 6 People, Owner Unknown: Why Did It Attack Kanpur Residents? Police Probe Death

LATEST NEWS

Everton vs Wolves Match Prediction: Who Will Win Carabao Cup 2026-27 Clash? Check Live Streaming Details

Max vs 100 Live Streaming: How to Watch Max Verstappen Race 100 Karters For Free on YouTube in India

India’s New Business Transition Economy: What Happens After a Business Is Built?

GLOBOIL India 2026 To Bring Global Edible Oil Leaders to Mumbai for High-Powered Dialogue on Prices, Trade, Sustainability, Biofuels & The Future of Food

East Bengal vs Al Hussein Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Red And Gold Brigade in AFC Champions League Two?

Maiden Forgings Streamlines Operation; Adds Galvanised Wire to Target Margin Growth

Anant Nag To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024; Legendary Actor’s Five-Decade Journey Gets Its Biggest Honour

Team Computers Launches Gemini Enterprise Experience Center in Gurgaon to Accelerate Enterprise AI Adoption with Google Cloud

India vs Japan T20I Tickets: Suzuki Cup Final Tickets to Go Live on September 17 | Match Date, Time, Venue

Apollo Micro Systems Gets Transfer of Technology for Semi-Active Laser Homing System

Severed Head From Torso: UP Man Beheads Sleeping Wife Over Affair Suspicion

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Severed Head From Torso: UP Man Beheads Sleeping Wife Over Affair Suspicion

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Severed Head From Torso: UP Man Beheads Sleeping Wife Over Affair Suspicion
Severed Head From Torso: UP Man Beheads Sleeping Wife Over Affair Suspicion
Severed Head From Torso: UP Man Beheads Sleeping Wife Over Affair Suspicion
Severed Head From Torso: UP Man Beheads Sleeping Wife Over Affair Suspicion
Severed Head From Torso: UP Man Beheads Sleeping Wife Over Affair Suspicion

QUICK LINKS