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Home > Regionals News > ‘Sex Toys’ Or Personal Wellness Products? What Calcutta HC Will Decide On Customs Import Case

‘Sex Toys’ Or Personal Wellness Products? What Calcutta HC Will Decide On Customs Import Case

Calcutta High Court will examine whether Customs can block imports of adult wellness products as obscene articles, after a company challenged the legal basis and subjective morality behind the decision.

What Calcutta HC will Decide On Customs Import Case. Image Credit: ANI
What Calcutta HC will Decide On Customs Import Case. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-09-17 12:54 IST

The Calcutta High Court has agreed to hear a petition challenging the Customs Department’s decision to block the import of sex toys into India on the grounds that they qualify as obscene articles, in a case that could test how far a statutory body can rely on subjective morality while regulating trade.

The Petition

The case was brought by M/s Pracha Aalloy Private Limited against the Union of India, after Customs authorities prohibited the import of body massagers and sex toys ordered by the company, relying on a 1964 notification that bars the import of obscene books, drawings, figures or articles. The petitioner argued that this decades-old notification cannot be legally stretched to cover such products, and that no express statutory provision exists prohibiting their import.

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The Company’s Argument

The petitioner pointed out that similar products are already freely sold across major Indian e-commerce platforms and retail markets, arguing that singling out their imported consignment as obscene, based purely on assumptions about intended use, unfairly discriminates against their right to trade.

What The Court Observed

Justice Smita Das Dey, presiding over the matter, noted that the Customs authority appeared to have based its decision on subjective morality rather than objective legal standards, a factor that directly affects a citizen’s fundamental right to trade. The Court observed that the High Court will not shut its doors when a statutory authority strays outside the bounds of law in this manner, adding that the case involved a broader pattern of inconsistent interpretation of trade rules across customs houses, making it fit for judicial examination rather than a routine departmental appeal.

Customs Department’s Objection

The Customs Department had argued that the petition itself was not maintainable, contending that the company should have first filed a statutory appeal under Section 128 of the Customs Act rather than approaching the High Court directly. The Court, however, held that the legal question raised warranted consideration under Article 226 of the Constitution.

What Happens Next?

The Court has directed the Customs Department and Union government to file their response within two weeks, with the petitioner allowed a week thereafter to reply. The matter is next listed for hearing on October 9, when the legal basis for invoking obscenity provisions against such imports will come up for further scrutiny.

Also Read: Wife Dragged 10 Feet By Bike In Front Of Husband, Dies; Accused Caught After 96 Hours

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‘Sex Toys’ Or Personal Wellness Products? What Calcutta HC Will Decide On Customs Import Case

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‘Sex Toys’ Or Personal Wellness Products? What Calcutta HC Will Decide On Customs Import Case

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‘Sex Toys’ Or Personal Wellness Products? What Calcutta HC Will Decide On Customs Import Case
‘Sex Toys’ Or Personal Wellness Products? What Calcutta HC Will Decide On Customs Import Case
‘Sex Toys’ Or Personal Wellness Products? What Calcutta HC Will Decide On Customs Import Case
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