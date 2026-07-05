‘Shaka Can Be Killed, But Never Caught’: How Instagram Reel Helped Police Arrest a Fugitive Woman from Meerut

A woman from Meerut, identified as Jyoti Chaudhary, has been arrested by police. Chaudhary was allegedly trying to avoid her arrest in a robbery case. However, she was continuously sharing Instagram reels and posts during her honeymoon in Haridwar, which ultimately became the lead which helped investigators locate and arrest her.

The incident came into the limelight after one of her viral reel where she could be seen claiming that she could be killed but never be caught. Ironically, police stated that the same social media platform helped bring her to justice.

Viral Reel Reportedly Became an Important Clue

Police identified the accused as Jyoti Chaudhary, who resides in Chuchhai village in Meerut’s Kithaur area. She was one of the accused in a robbery case of a Paytm team leader and had been absconding since the incident.

When she was free, Jyoti allegedly uploaded multiple photos and videos and Instagram Reels. One of that video fetures a dialogue that she could never be caught, which quickly spread across social media. Thereafter, investigators began closely monitoring her online activity.

Police used technical surveillance along with information gathered from her social media account and, as a result, traced her location to Haridwar, where she was arrested on Saturday.

Honeymoon Updates Allegedly Helped Police

Police said Jyoti married Mohit on June 23. Shortly after the wedding, the couple travelled to Haridwar for their honeymoon. Even while she was reportedly on the run, investigators say she continued posting regular updates, including pictures and videos from the trip. These posts allegedly helped police narrow down her location and complete the arrest.

Robbery Case Under Investigation

The case stems from an incident on the night of June 12, when Akash Sharma, a Paytm team leader from Muzaffarnagar, was returning home on his motorcycle.

According to the police, four people riding two motorcycles stopped him on the Sardhana-Pali Kanwar road. He was allegedly assaulted before his motorcycle nd mobile phone were stolen. During the investigation, the victim reportedly informed police that a woman was also involved, which led the officers to Jyoti.

Police had already arrested three other accused in the case. They also recovered the stolen motorcycle, mobile phone, and the motorcycle allegedly used during the crime. Jyoti was the remaining suspect who had not yet been arrested.

Police Probe Wider Criminal Network

Police investigation also revealed that Jyoti had previously worked as a dancer in Ragini performances, and she was married to a man named Sunil. The police also allege that she later became involved in robbery and theft cases alongside her current husband in order to live an expensive lifestyle. These allegations remain part of the ongoing investigation.