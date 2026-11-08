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Home > Regionals News > ‘Shameful’ And ‘Routine’: Why Allahabad HC Is Furious With UP Police Over Missing CCTV In Illegal Detention Cases

‘Shameful’ And ‘Routine’: Why Allahabad HC Is Furious With UP Police Over Missing CCTV In Illegal Detention Cases

Allahabad High Court slams UP Police over routine violations of civil liberties, missing CCTV footage in illegal detention cases and orders man's release.

Allahabad HC Slams UP Police Over Missing CCTV In Detention Case (Image: X)
Allahabad HC Slams UP Police Over Missing CCTV In Detention Case (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sun 2026-11-08 10:52 IST

The Allahabad High Court has strongly criticised the Uttar Pradesh Police over repeated allegations of illegal detention and failure to produce CCTV footage, saying that violations of citizens’ fundamental rights and civil liberties appear to have become routine. The Court allowed a habeas corpus petition filed by the daughter of a man who was allegedly detained illegally for two days before his formal arrest and ordered his release. It also directed the State government to pay Rs 20,000 in costs to the petitioners.

A Bench of Justice Atul Sreedharan and Justice Achal Sachdev made the observations in an order dated November 3, expressing concern over the police repeatedly claiming that CCTV footage was unavailable whenever courts sought it in illegal detention cases.

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Allahabad High Court calls UP Police conduct shameful over civil liberties

“The situation that exists in the State of Uttar Pradesh relating to the civil liberty is shameful, to say the least. The police appear to have little regard for the fundamental rights and civil liberties of citizens, and the infringement of these rights seems to have become a matter of routine for the UP Police,” the Court said.

The Bench also pointed out that in case after case, the police gave similar explanations for not producing CCTV footage.

“In case after case whenever CCTV footages are called for by this Court, in large majority of the cases, it is the same report which comes stating that CCTV footage is not available on account of one reason or other,” the order stated.

Allahabad High Court rejects thunderstorm excuse for missing CCTV footage

The case concerned a habeas corpus petition filed by the daughter of a man who was allegedly kept in illegal police detention for two days before being formally arrested on September 7. His arrest was linked to a complaint alleging a honeytrap.

To verify the allegation of illegal detention, the Allahabad High Court had directed the police on October 13 to produce CCTV footage from the relevant period. However, the police claimed the footage was unavailable because of an incident at the police station on September 5. The general diary recorded that a thunderstorm had caused the CCTV system to malfunction.

The Bench rejected this explanation and said such claims could support the petitioner’s allegation rather than justify the missing footage.

“Any averment to that effect by the respondents concerned is sufficient for this Court to hold that the contention of the petitioners that the corpus was unlawfully detained is correct and that CCTV footage is deliberately not being provided to the Court in order to obfuscate the truth maliciously,” it observed.

Allahabad High Court flags SHO’s role and orders service record entry

The Court held that Annu Kumari, Station House Officer of Nangal Police Station in Bijnor district, had deliberately failed to provide the CCTV footage.

Recording its displeasure, the Bench directed that the observation be entered into her service records. It also asked the State to consider her further continuation in the present post.

The Allahabad High Court allowed the petition and ordered the man’s release. It further directed the State to pay Rs 20,000 as costs to the petitioners. Advocate PK Singh represented the petitioners.

Also Read: CM Rekha Gupta Gets Relief As Delhi Court Rejects FIR Plea Over Lord Hanuman Comparison; What Was The Controversy?    

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‘Shameful’ And ‘Routine’: Why Allahabad HC Is Furious With UP Police Over Missing CCTV In Illegal Detention Cases
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‘Shameful’ And ‘Routine’: Why Allahabad HC Is Furious With UP Police Over Missing CCTV In Illegal Detention Cases

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‘Shameful’ And ‘Routine’: Why Allahabad HC Is Furious With UP Police Over Missing CCTV In Illegal Detention Cases

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‘Shameful’ And ‘Routine’: Why Allahabad HC Is Furious With UP Police Over Missing CCTV In Illegal Detention Cases
‘Shameful’ And ‘Routine’: Why Allahabad HC Is Furious With UP Police Over Missing CCTV In Illegal Detention Cases
‘Shameful’ And ‘Routine’: Why Allahabad HC Is Furious With UP Police Over Missing CCTV In Illegal Detention Cases
‘Shameful’ And ‘Routine’: Why Allahabad HC Is Furious With UP Police Over Missing CCTV In Illegal Detention Cases
‘Shameful’ And ‘Routine’: Why Allahabad HC Is Furious With UP Police Over Missing CCTV In Illegal Detention Cases

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