A video showing Hapur’s Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mahesh Kumar issuing a stern warning to a group of young men at the ongoing Garh Ganga Mela has gone viral on social media. The police officer is seen confronting youths allegedly creating a ruckus by playing DJ music and dancing at the religious fair. His unusually harsh choice of words, including the warning, “Shanti se nikal, warna pichwada laal kar denge” (Leave peacefully, or we will make you regret it), has caught the attention of social media users. The incident reportedly took place during the Kartik Purnima fair in Hapur, where a large number of devotees have gathered to take a holy dip in the Ganga and participate in religious rituals.

ASP Mahesh Kumar’s Stern Warning to Youths

In the viral video, ASP Mahesh Kumar can be heard confronting a group of young men and directing them to leave the area peacefully. He warns them against creating disturbances in the name of dancing to DJ music. The officer further uses strong language, warning that those involved in hooliganism would face strict consequences. He is also heard saying that the fair has only just begun and that the police would not hesitate to take action against troublemakers.

“मेला अभी शुरू हुआ है, ठोक ठोक के भेजेंगे, पिछवाड़ा लाल कर देंगे” ऐसा कहने वाले हापुड़, यूपी के एडिशनल SP महेश कुमार हैं। गढ़मुक्तेश्वर में गंगा मेला चल रहा है। मामला DJ पर डांस और हुड़दंग करने का था। https://t.co/7gODa7Gn06 — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) November 18, 2026

Police Warn of Strict Action Against Miscreants

The police have made it clear that hooliganism and activities disturbing public order will not be tolerated at the fair. Authorities said that with thousands of devotees arriving for religious ceremonies and Ganga bathing, unruly behaviour by some individuals could create inconvenience and safety concerns for others. Police have reportedly warned that action against those disturbing the peace will not be limited to verbal warnings and that strict legal measures will be taken against offenders.

Garh Ganga Mela Attracts Lakhs of Devotees

The annual Garh Ganga Mela, held around Kartik Purnima, attracts lakhs of devotees from western Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and neighbouring regions. The viral video has sparked discussions online over the police officer’s stern approach to maintaining discipline at the religious gathering.

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