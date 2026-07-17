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Home > Regionals News > What Led to the Nanded Tragedy? School Teacher and Two Children Found Dead After WhatsApp Status

What Led to the Nanded Tragedy? School Teacher and Two Children Found Dead After WhatsApp Status

The teacher and his two children died after their car plunged into the Godavari River in Nanded. Investigators are examining his final WhatsApp story and claims of workplace harassment.

The teacher and his two children died after their car plunged into the Godavari River in Nanded. (Photo: Representative)
The teacher and his two children died after their car plunged into the Godavari River in Nanded. (Photo: Representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-17 17:58 IST

A school teacher and his two minor children died after their car plunged into the Godavari River in Maharashtra’s Nanded district on Friday morning. After getting to know about the incident, the Police have opened an investigation into the incident and are treating it as a possible suicide.
 
Police said Sunil More, 42, a teacher at Pota Budruk Zilla Parishad School in Himayatnagar, was travelling with his daughter Sara (12) and son Sumit (8) on the Amdura-Punegaon road at around 8 am. The car is said to have hit the metal railing of a bridge over the Godavari river and fallen into the water. At the time of the incident, More’s wife was at home.
 

Rescue Operation Lasted Three Hours

Local residents informed police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) soon after the car plunged into the river. Thereafter, the rescue teams rushed to the spot and worked for almost three hours to pull out the vehicle from the river.
 
The bodies of More and his two children were found inside the car when it was discovered. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway to know the exact reason behind the incident, police said.
 

WhatsApp Status Sparks Questions

According to the Police, More had posted on WhatsApp status before the incident that he was being harassed by his seniors. He also reportedly wrote in the message that he would die by suicide along with his two children.
 
Investigators are now looking into the WhatsApp status allegations and whether workplace harassment was also a factor in the incident. The exact cause of the tragedy has not been confirmed by police, who said the investigation is ongoing. Officials also are interviewing family members and others who may help determine what led to the incident, they said.
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What Led to the Nanded Tragedy? School Teacher and Two Children Found Dead After WhatsApp Status

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What Led to the Nanded Tragedy? School Teacher and Two Children Found Dead After WhatsApp Status

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What Led to the Nanded Tragedy? School Teacher and Two Children Found Dead After WhatsApp Status

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What Led to the Nanded Tragedy? School Teacher and Two Children Found Dead After WhatsApp Status
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