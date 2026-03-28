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Home > Regionals News > ‘Sharm Nahi Aati… Terrorist’: Bengaluru Professor Humiliates Muslim Student, Links Him to Iran War, Suspended After Chilling Remark| Watch Viral Video

‘Sharm Nahi Aati… Terrorist’: Bengaluru Professor Humiliates Muslim Student, Links Him to Iran War, Suspended After Chilling Remark| Watch Viral Video

A major controversy has erupted at Bengaluru’s PES University after a professor was suspended for allegedly humiliating a Muslim student in class by calling him a “terrorist” in front of fellow students.

Bengaluru Professor Humiliates Muslim Student. Photo: X
Bengaluru Professor Humiliates Muslim Student. Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 28, 2026 16:30:09 IST

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‘Sharm Nahi Aati… Terrorist’: Bengaluru Professor Humiliates Muslim Student, Links Him to Iran War, Suspended After Chilling Remark| Watch Viral Video

A major controversy has erupted at Bengaluru’s PES University after a professor was suspended for allegedly humiliating a Muslim student in class by calling him a “terrorist” in front of fellow students. 

The shocking incident, which was caught on camera, quickly went viral and triggered widespread outrage on social media over the alleged communal and derogatory remarks. 

Bengaluru Professor Humiliates Muslim Student: Viral Video

The incident reportedly took place on Thursday when a student, identified as Affan, asked his professor, Muralidhar Deshpande, for permission to briefly step out of the classroom.

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The professor allegedly reacted angrily and in front of other students, referred to him as a “terrorist,” an exchange that was recorded on camera.



In the viral video, the professor can be heard saying, “Sharm nahi aati, tumko,” followed by, “I thought I will be very calm today.” Shortly after, he is again heard using the word “terrorist,” although the audio is partly obscured by background noise.

Students further claimed that the professor made additional remarks, allegedly blaming “people like him” for an Iran conflict, suggesting that Donald Trump would “come and take him away,” and even telling the student he would “go to hell,” according to reports. 

Professor Suspended After Insulting Muslim Student 

Amid mounting backlash, the university suspended the professor pending an inquiry. In an official letter, the Vie Chancellor confirmed that a student complaint had been received and said the suspension would continue until a detailed investigation is concluded. 

NSUI Files Police Complaint Over PES University Row

An anonymous student also alleged that three others who backed the affected student were suspended in separate, unrelated matters. The vice Chancellor stated that faculty members are regularly trained to manage classroom situations and noted that the professor has been serving as an adjunct for several years.

He added that the university is reviewing the full context of the episode and stressed that such an incident had never taken place at the institution before.

Meanwhile, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has lodged a police complaint, seeking strict action against the professor along with a public apology. 

Also Read: ‘Indian Men Ask For Sex’: Vietnamese Spa Worker Shockingly Exposes Misconduct by Indian Tourists, Urges Travellers Not to Ruin India’s Reputation | Viral Video 

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Tags: Bengaluru education newsBengaluru professor viral videoIran war remark rowMuslim student called terroristPES University controversyprofessor insults Muslim studentprofessor suspended PES University

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‘Sharm Nahi Aati… Terrorist’: Bengaluru Professor Humiliates Muslim Student, Links Him to Iran War, Suspended After Chilling Remark| Watch Viral Video

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‘Sharm Nahi Aati… Terrorist’: Bengaluru Professor Humiliates Muslim Student, Links Him to Iran War, Suspended After Chilling Remark| Watch Viral Video
‘Sharm Nahi Aati… Terrorist’: Bengaluru Professor Humiliates Muslim Student, Links Him to Iran War, Suspended After Chilling Remark| Watch Viral Video
‘Sharm Nahi Aati… Terrorist’: Bengaluru Professor Humiliates Muslim Student, Links Him to Iran War, Suspended After Chilling Remark| Watch Viral Video
‘Sharm Nahi Aati… Terrorist’: Bengaluru Professor Humiliates Muslim Student, Links Him to Iran War, Suspended After Chilling Remark| Watch Viral Video

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