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Home > Regionals News > Shastri Said ‘No Non-Veg’ During Durga Puja, Then Suvendu Adhikari Had Fish Bhog At Kalighat Temple: The Bengal Food Row Explained

Shastri Said ‘No Non-Veg’ During Durga Puja, Then Suvendu Adhikari Had Fish Bhog At Kalighat Temple: The Bengal Food Row Explained

Suvendu Adhikari visited Kolkata’s Kalighat Temple on Kaushiki Amavasya and had traditional fish and pulao bhog, amid a growing row over Dhirendra Shastri’s remarks on Bengali food habits.

Shastri Said ‘No Non-Veg’ During Durga Puja, Then Suvendu Adhikari Had Fish Bhog At Kalighat Temple: The Bengal Food Row Explained

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-09-11 17:22 IST

The Chief Minister of West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari, visited Kolkata’s Kalighat temple this Thursday to offer prayers on the occasion of Kaushiki Amavasya. Adhikari also participated in the temple’s traditional fish and pulao bhog. His visit to the political row over Bageshwar Dham chief Dhirendra Krishna Shastri’s appeal to Bengalis to avoid non-vegetarian food during Durga Puja. His remark drew criticism from leaders across parties, including the BJP. While speaking to reporters after offering prayers, he called Kaushiki Amavasya an important occasion in Sanatan culture. 

“Today is Kaushiki Amavasya. Today is a very big day in our Sanatan culture, a major worship (Mahapuja),” he said.

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‘This Is A Spiritual Land’: Adhikari

Adhikari said special prayers were being held at major temples across West Bengal, including Kalighat and Tarapith. “Whether it is Kalighat here or Tarapith there, it is happening simultaneously,” he said. He also highlighted Kolkata’s long spiritual association with Hindu religious figures and traditions.

“This is a spiritual land. It is the land of Ma Kali, the land of Ma Durga, the land of Thakur Ramakrishna Dev, the land of Ma Sarada Devi, the land of Swami Vivekananda, and the land of Lord Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu,” Adhikari said.

The Bengal BJP also shared photographs of Adhikari from the temple. It said he followed the temple’s traditional customs and partook of fish and pulao bhog.

Why Dhirendra Shastri’s Remarks Sparked A Row

The controversy began during Shastri’s visit to West Bengal for a three-day Hanumant Katha programme in Howrah’s Liluah. During the event, Shastri appealed to Bengali Hindus to observe Navratri with devotion. He also urged people to give up non-vegetarian food during the Durga Puja period.

He described those who eat meat during religious occasions as “hypocrites”. The comments quickly triggered a political debate in Bengal. Fish and meat are an important part of traditional Bengali cuisine. Food practices also differ across communities and families.

Congress And BJP Push Back Against Remarks

Shastri’s comments led to an unusual convergence between the Congress and BJP in Bengal. Leaders from both parties opposed the idea of dictating what Bengalis should eat.

On Tuesday, the Congress filed a police complaint against Shastri. The South Kolkata District Congress Committee alleged that his remarks were “intended to create disharmony”. The complaint was submitted at Kolkata’s Bhawanipore police station. Congress leader Pradip Prasad said administrative action and an FIR were needed.

“His remarks could spark disharmony in society and were against the democratic spirit,” Prasad said, according to PTI. The controversy continues to highlight the sensitive intersection of religion, food habits and Bengali cultural traditions in West Bengal.

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Shastri Said ‘No Non-Veg’ During Durga Puja, Then Suvendu Adhikari Had Fish Bhog At Kalighat Temple: The Bengal Food Row Explained
Tags: Bengal food rowDhirendra Krishna Shastri controversyDhirendra Shastridurga-pujafish bhogKalighat Templesuvendu adhikari

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Shastri Said ‘No Non-Veg’ During Durga Puja, Then Suvendu Adhikari Had Fish Bhog At Kalighat Temple: The Bengal Food Row Explained

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Shastri Said ‘No Non-Veg’ During Durga Puja, Then Suvendu Adhikari Had Fish Bhog At Kalighat Temple: The Bengal Food Row Explained

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Shastri Said ‘No Non-Veg’ During Durga Puja, Then Suvendu Adhikari Had Fish Bhog At Kalighat Temple: The Bengal Food Row Explained
Shastri Said ‘No Non-Veg’ During Durga Puja, Then Suvendu Adhikari Had Fish Bhog At Kalighat Temple: The Bengal Food Row Explained
Shastri Said ‘No Non-Veg’ During Durga Puja, Then Suvendu Adhikari Had Fish Bhog At Kalighat Temple: The Bengal Food Row Explained
Shastri Said ‘No Non-Veg’ During Durga Puja, Then Suvendu Adhikari Had Fish Bhog At Kalighat Temple: The Bengal Food Row Explained

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