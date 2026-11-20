A young IT professional travelled nearly 2,100 km from Chennai to Delhi to meet a social media influencer he was allegedly infatuated with. However, what followed was a violent confrontation at her house in east Delhi’s Madhu Vihar. The techie, identified as Abhinav, later died after sustaining injuries during the incident.

The incident took place on November 7. The investigation has now revealed that Abhinav allegedly wanted to meet the influencer after learning about her impending marriage. The woman has more than two million followers on social media.

Police have arrested two people, including the influencer’s father and a neighbour, in connection with the case. However, the exact circumstances surrounding Abhinav’s injuries and death remain under investigation.

Techie Had Been Trying To Contact Influencer For Months

According to the allegations by the lady, she was being bombarded with messages from anonymous Instagram accounts. According to her, some messages contained information about her everyday routine and private life. At first, she chose to ignore these messages because she was used to receiving these messages due to her social media presence.

According to the allegations by the influencer, she had been chased by Abhinav for several months. On 22 June, she got engaged, and she made this announcement on her social media accounts. After making this announcement, she started receiving threatening messages from an Instagram account that had been harassing her before.

‘I Love You, Madam. Don’t Get Married To Anyone Else’

The woman’s complaint also mentions an earlier incident from July 10-11. She alleged that an unidentified man had entered her house and created a disturbance. He reportedly shouted, “I love you, madam. Don’t get married to anyone else.”

Her family members and neighbours intervened and tried to reason with him. The man allegedly apologised and promised not to repeat his behaviour or contact her again. The woman did not approach the police at that time.

What Happened During The November 7 Confrontation?

According to the complaint, the influencer’s wedding was scheduled for December. She had also shared the information on social media. On November 7, Abhinav allegedly entered her house again and started shouting her name. The woman told police that she recognised him as the same person who had visited her house in July.

She further alleged that he was heavily intoxicated and could barely stand. When her father questioned him about his presence, Abhinav allegedly misbehaved with the family and assaulted him. He reportedly said that he would not allow her to marry anyone else.

Neighbours then intervened and tried to remove him from the premises. During the altercation, Abhinav allegedly fell on the roadside two or three times. The influencer claimed that he suffered a head injury after falling and denied that her father or the neighbour had caused the injury.

Techie Dies Seven Days After Incident, Two Arrested

Abhinav passed away on November 14, just seven days after the altercation took place. He belonged to Uttar Pradesh and was working for an IT company in Chennai. Two FIRs were registered in the case. One was registered based on the complaint filed by the influencer regarding trespassing. Another one was registered based on the assault on Abhinav.

In the second FIR, two offences under Sections 320(2) and 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) were mentioned. Section 320(2) is related to voluntarily causing grievous hurt, while Section 105 is related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder. No evidence of any acquaintance between Abhinav and the influencer has been found.

The father of the influencer, along with the neighbour, has been arrested. Further investigations are going on to understand exactly how the incident took place.