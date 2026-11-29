A woman in Bengaluru has approached the police with a shocking complaint against her former live-in partner. She has accused him of uploading her private videos to multiple pornographic websites without her consent. The woman reportedly discovered that her intimate videos were circulating online on November 6, 2026. Her complaint names at least 19 websites where the videos were allegedly uploaded. She approached the police on November 25 and submitted the website links as evidence.

Bengaluru Woman’s Relationship With Accused Ended in August 2024

According to the complaint, the woman was in a relationship with the accused from October 2023 to August 2024. The two also lived together during this period. She alleged that several private videos were recorded on their mobile phones while they were in the relationship.

However, things reportedly changed after differences developed between them. The relationship eventually ended in August 2024. Following their separation, the woman allegedly asked her former partner to delete all their private videos. He reportedly assured her that he had deleted them.

Acquaintances Alerted Her About Videos on Porn Websites

The matter came to light on November 6, 2026, when some of her acquaintances informed her that her intimate videos were available on multiple pornographic websites. After receiving the information, she checked the websites and allegedly found her private videos circulating online.

When she confronted her former partner, he allegedly admitted that he still had the videos and had not deleted them. The woman has accused him of retaining and circulating her intimate videos without her consent. She also claimed that the incident caused her severe distress and violated her privacy.

Police Register Case at Bengaluru CEN Police Station

The complainant has submitted links to the websites where the videos were allegedly uploaded. She has also requested strict legal action against the accused. Following her complaint, a case was registered at the South East Division CEN Police Station in Bengaluru. The allegations are part of the police complaint. Further details about the investigation and action against the accused are awaited.