A shocking murder case has emerged from Gujarat’s Aravalli district, where a woman head constable and three others have been arrested for allegedly killing a police officer and burning his body inside a car to destroy evidence. The victim, 45-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Ashwinbhai Tabiyad, was posted at Chithoda Police Station in neighbouring Sabarkantha district.

The main accused, 37-year-old Head Constable Alphaben Kelaswa, worked at the same police station and was reportedly in a relationship with him.

Burnt Car Leads Police to Murder Mystery

The case came to light on November 10 when locals spotted a completely burnt Maruti Ertiga in the Bhiloda area of Aravalli. Police recovered a burnt human skeleton from inside the vehicle. Initially, police registered an accidental death report after Ashwin’s family suspected that the remains belonged to him.

However, his brother, Siddharaj Tabiyad, later filed a formal complaint. Following this, police registered a murder case on November 16.

Relationship Dispute Allegedly Led to ASI’s Murder

As per the investigators, the murder occurred because of the altercation that took place between Ashwin and Alphaben. The police stated that although Alphaben wished to end her relationship with him, Ashwin threatened her that she must maintain the relationship. During the night of November 8, Alphaben allegedly invited Ashwin to his rented accommodation in Chithoda.

The following morning, she sought the assistance of her brother, 36-year-old Kalpeshbhai Kelaswa. Along with him came the cousin of theirs, 28-year-old Pankajkumar Kelaswa. They allegedly put Ashwin’s body inside a bag and hid it in the same house for the whole day.

Body Burnt Inside Victim’s Own Car

Later, Pankaj drove Ashwin’s Ertiga towards a nearby forest area, while Alphaben and Kalpesh followed in a Maruti Eeco. Late that night, Kalpesh and his friend, 33-year-old Manojkumar Ninama, purchased petrol from a fuel station in Vijaynagar. The group allegedly shifted the sack containing Ashwin’s body into his Ertiga and drove towards the Hathmati river. They then poured petrol over the body and the car before setting it on fire.

However, the flames suddenly flared up during the act. Alphaben suffered burn injuries to her face, hands and body and later sought medical treatment.

CCTV Footage Helps Police Crack Case

Aravalli Superintendent of Police Manoharsinh Jadeja said police teams solved the case using CCTV footage from nearby towns, technical tracking and local information. Investigators also collected DNA samples from the skeleton and Ashwin’s father to confirm the victim’s identity.

Police questioned Alphaben at the hospital and detained the three other suspects. All four allegedly confessed during interrogation. The Maruti Eeco used in the alleged crime has also been seized. Further investigation is underway.