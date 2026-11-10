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Home > Regionals News > She Called Him ‘Jethu’: CCTV Captures 12-Year-Old Girl’s Last Ride With Bengal Rape-Murder Accused

She Called Him ‘Jethu’: CCTV Captures 12-Year-Old Girl’s Last Ride With Bengal Rape-Murder Accused

CCTV footage captures a 12-year-old girl’s final ride with the man she called 'Jethu' before her alleged rape and murder in Bengal. The accused later died in a police encounter.

She Called Him 'Jethu': CCTV Captures 12-Year-Old Girl's Last Ride With Bengal Rape-Murder Accused
She Called Him 'Jethu': CCTV Captures 12-Year-Old Girl's Last Ride With Bengal Rape-Murder Accused

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Tue 2026-11-10 12:29 IST

She sat on the back of a cycle, riding beside a man she knew and called “Jethu,” or uncle. CCTV footage now shows that ride, taken hours before the 12-year-old went missing in West Bengal’s Dinajpur. The man seen riding the cycle, police say, took her to a secluded spot on the pretext of showing her the Kulik River, where he allegedly raped and killed her. After four days on the run, the accused was shot during a police raid and declared dead at hospital, according to officials.

The Footage That Tells the Story

CCTV footage accessed by NDTV shows the accused, in a pink shirt and black pants, riding a cycle with the girl seated behind him. The footage shows the victim with the accused hours before she disappeared. The video does not show the crime. It is the last known public record of her before she went missing.

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A Man the Girl Trusted

According to officials, the accused was an acquaintance, and the girl used to address him as “Jethu.” The familiarity may explain why she went with him. Police allege that he took her to a secluded place, saying he would show her the Kulik River, and that the crime took place there. These are allegations from the investigation, and the accused can no longer be tried.

A Search and a Painful Detail

When the girl went missing, her family began searching for her. Investigators learnt that during the search, the accused took Rs 300 from her father and promised to help find her. This detail, from officials, has become one of the most disturbing parts of the case.

The Discovery in the Forest

The girl’s body was found two days later in a forest near the Kulik River, in a partly decomposed state. Her family filed a case of rape and murder. The accused had been on the run ever since.

The Raid on Sunday Night

On Sunday night, police acting on a tip-off raided the Gouri gram panchayat area, where he was said to be hiding. A senior officer said the team traced him to Parapukur near the Bengal-Bihar border after four days of searching. According to officials, the accused fired at the police team, reportedly hitting the tyre of a police vehicle, and the police fired back, injuring him. He was taken to Raiganj Medical College and Hospital and declared dead. The officer said the police acted in self-defence.

The Chief Minister’s Reaction

Reacting to the encounter, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari asked whether police shoot every accused and said they retaliate in self-defence when attacked. He said the government has given police a free hand in certain cases, including rape and murder, drug trafficking and illegal infiltration from Bangladesh, and that they need not wait for permission from superiors. He said there is zero tolerance towards these offences.

Questions Around Police Encounters

Police encounters in which accused persons die often draw scrutiny, and the police version is usually examined by courts or human rights bodies. The input carries no response from the victim’s family, the opposition or legal experts. The police account has not been independently verified.

What Happens Next?

Will an inquiry examine the police firing, as is usually required after a death in police action? Will the CCTV footage and other evidence be presented to support the police’s account of the crime? How will the family, who lost their daughter and then saw the accused die, respond? And will the government’s “free hand” policy stir debate over police powers and due process? The coming days will show whether this case closes with the accused’s death or raises further questions.

Also Read: Watch Video: A Mother’s Courage! Woman Catches Man Accused Of Harassing Daughter, Hands Him Over To Jodhpur Police

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She Called Him ‘Jethu’: CCTV Captures 12-Year-Old Girl’s Last Ride With Bengal Rape-Murder Accused

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She Called Him ‘Jethu’: CCTV Captures 12-Year-Old Girl’s Last Ride With Bengal Rape-Murder Accused

She Called Him ‘Jethu’: CCTV Captures 12-Year-Old Girl’s Last Ride With Bengal Rape-Murder Accused

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She Called Him ‘Jethu’: CCTV Captures 12-Year-Old Girl’s Last Ride With Bengal Rape-Murder Accused

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She Called Him ‘Jethu’: CCTV Captures 12-Year-Old Girl’s Last Ride With Bengal Rape-Murder Accused
She Called Him ‘Jethu’: CCTV Captures 12-Year-Old Girl’s Last Ride With Bengal Rape-Murder Accused
She Called Him ‘Jethu’: CCTV Captures 12-Year-Old Girl’s Last Ride With Bengal Rape-Murder Accused
She Called Him ‘Jethu’: CCTV Captures 12-Year-Old Girl’s Last Ride With Bengal Rape-Murder Accused
She Called Him ‘Jethu’: CCTV Captures 12-Year-Old Girl’s Last Ride With Bengal Rape-Murder Accused

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