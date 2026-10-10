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Home > Regionals News > She Celebrated Her Birthday, Died The Next Day: Jhansi Woman’s Funeral Halted As Brother Suspects Murder, What Happened?

She Celebrated Her Birthday, Died The Next Day: Jhansi Woman’s Funeral Halted As Brother Suspects Murder, What Happened?

A 36-year-old woman in Jhansi died a day after celebrating her birthday. Her husband claims suicide, while her brother suspects murder. Police stopped her funeral following a complaint as the post-mortem examination began.

Woman died day after celebrating her birthday (Photo: AI)
Woman died day after celebrating her birthday (Photo: AI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 17:52 IST

A 36-year-old woman was found hanging at her home in Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi, a day after celebrating her birthday. But before her family could perform her last rites, her brother arrived, questioned the circumstances of her death and approached the police with allegations of murder. The police then reached the cremation ground and stopped the funeral. The woman, identified as Manju Ahirwar, lived with her husband, Ajay Pratap, in the Masihaganj area under the Sipri Bazaar police station limits. She celebrated her birthday on October 6 and was found hanging at home the following day, October 7.

Her family took her to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead. While her husband maintains that she died by suicide, her brother suspects foul play. The exact cause of death remains unclear.

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Police Stop Manju Ahirwar’s Funeral After Brother Raises Murder Suspicion

According to the family, Manju’s brother, Manoj Kumar, reached Jhansi with his wife, Geeta, after learning about her death. A dispute reportedly broke out between the two families, with Manoj alleging that he was also assaulted.

He subsequently approached the police and expressed suspicion over his sister’s death. When he returned with the police, the body had already been taken to the cremation ground for the last rites.

The police reached the spot and stopped the cremation. The body was taken into custody and shifted to the medical college mortuary for further proceedings. A post-mortem examination was initiated to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

Two Marriages, Three Children: What The Family Revealed

Manju’s sister-in-law, Geeta, said Manju had married for the first time in 2006 in Jyoron village. She had a son from that marriage, who is now around 18 years old. Following marital differences, Manju separated from her first husband and returned to her parental home.

She later developed a relationship with Ajay Pratap, the brother-in-law of her maternal cousin. The two married around 11 years ago. Manju subsequently began living with Ajay and her son, and the couple had two children together. The family initially lived with Manju’s parents before moving to Jhansi.

Property Dispute And Alleged Marital Tensions Under Scrutiny

Manju’s family has also raised questions about a possible property dispute following her father’s death in 2022. According to her relatives, Manju had discussed her and her son’s share in the family property in 2023. Geeta alleged that Ajay was pressuring Manju over the issue, though the claim has not been independently established.

Manoj also alleged that his sister had faced difficulties in her married life and that incidents of physical assault had previously been reported. He further claimed that disputes related to alcohol had occurred between the couple. These allegations remain unverified, and the police have yet to establish whether they are connected to Manju’s death.

Husband Denies Murder Allegations, Says She Died By Suicide

Ajay has rejected the allegations of murder. He said he worked at a petrol pump and was away at work when the incident occurred. According to him, family members found Manju hanging, brought her down and rushed her to the hospital. Ajay said he did not know why she had taken the extreme step. He also claimed that the family had celebrated her birthday the previous day and that no dispute had occurred during the celebration.

Sipri Bazaar police station in-charge Jaiprakash Choubey confirmed that the police intervened after receiving information that Manju’s body was being taken for cremation. The last rites were stopped following her brother’s complaint. The cause of Manju’s death remains undetermined. The post-mortem findings and ongoing police investigation are expected to help establish what happened inside the house.

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She Celebrated Her Birthday, Died The Next Day: Jhansi Woman’s Funeral Halted As Brother Suspects Murder, What Happened?
Tags: breaking-newscrime newsJhansi Crime NewsJhansi NewsManju Ahirwarpolice investigationSuspicious Deathuttar pradeshUttar pradesh newsWoman Found Hanging

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She Celebrated Her Birthday, Died The Next Day: Jhansi Woman’s Funeral Halted As Brother Suspects Murder, What Happened?

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She Celebrated Her Birthday, Died The Next Day: Jhansi Woman’s Funeral Halted As Brother Suspects Murder, What Happened?

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She Celebrated Her Birthday, Died The Next Day: Jhansi Woman’s Funeral Halted As Brother Suspects Murder, What Happened?
She Celebrated Her Birthday, Died The Next Day: Jhansi Woman’s Funeral Halted As Brother Suspects Murder, What Happened?
She Celebrated Her Birthday, Died The Next Day: Jhansi Woman’s Funeral Halted As Brother Suspects Murder, What Happened?
She Celebrated Her Birthday, Died The Next Day: Jhansi Woman’s Funeral Halted As Brother Suspects Murder, What Happened?
She Celebrated Her Birthday, Died The Next Day: Jhansi Woman’s Funeral Halted As Brother Suspects Murder, What Happened?

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