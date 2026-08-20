‘She Cheated on Me’: Lucknow Man kills Bank Manager Wife, His sister, Then Ends Life

An SBI employee allegedly shot dead his estranged wife, who worked as an assistant manager with ICICI Bank, outside her workplace in Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar before returning home and killing his younger sister and himself. The incident has sent shockwaves through the area, with police and forensic teams reaching the spot to collect evidence.

Wife Shot Outside ICICI Bank

The accused has been identified as Manas Bajpai, who worked with the State Bank of India (SBI). His estranged wife, Divya Mishra, was employed as an assistant manager with ICICI Bank in Gomti Nagar. According to preliminary information, Bajpai reached the ICICI Bank branch around noon and called Divya, asking her to come outside the bank. When she came out, the two reportedly spoke for some time. The situation allegedly turned violent when Bajpai opened fire at Divya before fleeing the spot. Divya sustained bullet injuries and collapsed outside the bank.

Divya Had Sought Divorce

Divya and Bajpai were reportedly estranged, and Divya had sought a divorce. The circumstances surrounding their marital dispute and the events leading up to the shooting are now part of the police investigation. Divya was also reportedly the sister of popular YouTuber Pragya Mishra.

Accused Later Killed Sister, Himself

After allegedly shooting his estranged wife, Bajpai reportedly returned to his home, where he killed his younger sister before taking his own life. Police and forensic teams reached the scene and began collecting evidence from the relevant locations. Investigators are also examining the circumstances surrounding the shooting at the bank and the subsequent deaths at Bajpai’s residence.

Police Investigation Underway

Police are investigating the sequence of events, the motive behind the killings and the circumstances surrounding the couple’s estrangement. Further details are expected as investigators examine forensic evidence and gather statements from witnesses.

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