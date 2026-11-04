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Home > Regionals News > She Discovered Her Elder Sister’s Secret, Went Missing the Next Day and Was Found Dead in a Forest: What Police Uncovered 9 Months Later

She Discovered Her Elder Sister’s Secret, Went Missing the Next Day and Was Found Dead in a Forest: What Police Uncovered 9 Months Later

A teenage girl was found murdered in a forest in Madhya Pradesh's Maihar district in January. Nearly nine months later, police have arrested a 21-year-old man, who allegedly killed her after she caught him in a compromising situation with her elder sister.

Representative Image (Photo: Unsplash)
Representative Image (Photo: Unsplash)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 21:48 IST

Police in Madhya Pradesh’s Maihar district have solved a shocking teenage murder case nearly nine and a half months after the incident. The girl’s body was found in the Papra Pahad forest in January 2026. Now, police have arrested a 21-year-old man from Sidhi district for the alleged murder.

According to police, the accused, identified as Sheetal Kevat (21), was in a relationship with the victim’s elder sister. The investigation revealed that the teenage girl had allegedly caught the two in a compromising situation. Fearing that she would reveal their relationship to the family, the accused allegedly decided to kill her.

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Girl Went to Graze Buffaloes but Never Returned

According to police, the incident dates back to January 17, 2026. The girl’s parents had gone to Mukundpur Hospital for medical treatment. Before leaving, they asked their daughter to take the buffaloes to graze in the Papra Pahad forest.

However, she did not return home by evening. Her family searched the forest and contacted relatives but could not find her. On January 18, they filed a missing person complaint at Tala police station. A week later, on January 25, her body was recovered from the forest. Blood-stained stones and other signs of blood were found near the spot.

Postmortem Revealed Brutal Head Injuries

The postmortem report revealed that the girl’s skull had been fractured. She died after being struck on the head with a heavy object. Police registered a murder case against an unidentified accused and began investigating.

Accused Feared His Relationship Would Be Exposed

During the investigation, police used cyber cell assistance and technical evidence to identify suspects. According to the police investigation, Sheetal had visited Kandhehli village on the night of January 16 to meet his girlfriend. The victim allegedly saw him with her elder sister in a compromising situation.

Police suspect that he feared the girl would tell her family about the incident. On the following day, he allegedly followed her into the forest and asked her not to reveal anything. When she refused, he allegedly threw her to the ground and repeatedly struck her head with a stone.

Murder Weapon and Mobile Phone Seized

Police arrested Sheetal Kevat on November 2 during questioning in Kandhehli village. Based on his alleged disclosure, police recovered the stone used in the crime, which had reportedly been hidden near a tendu tree. A Peace company mobile phone was also seized. The accused was subsequently produced before the court.

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She Discovered Her Elder Sister’s Secret, Went Missing the Next Day and Was Found Dead in a Forest: What Police Uncovered 9 Months Later
Tags: breaking-newsmadhya pradesh newsMaihar NewsMP crime newsMurder casepolice investigationshocking crime

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She Discovered Her Elder Sister’s Secret, Went Missing the Next Day and Was Found Dead in a Forest: What Police Uncovered 9 Months Later

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She Discovered Her Elder Sister’s Secret, Went Missing the Next Day and Was Found Dead in a Forest: What Police Uncovered 9 Months Later

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She Discovered Her Elder Sister’s Secret, Went Missing the Next Day and Was Found Dead in a Forest: What Police Uncovered 9 Months Later
She Discovered Her Elder Sister’s Secret, Went Missing the Next Day and Was Found Dead in a Forest: What Police Uncovered 9 Months Later
She Discovered Her Elder Sister’s Secret, Went Missing the Next Day and Was Found Dead in a Forest: What Police Uncovered 9 Months Later
She Discovered Her Elder Sister’s Secret, Went Missing the Next Day and Was Found Dead in a Forest: What Police Uncovered 9 Months Later
She Discovered Her Elder Sister’s Secret, Went Missing the Next Day and Was Found Dead in a Forest: What Police Uncovered 9 Months Later

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