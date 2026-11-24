A young girl from a village in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh has defied all traditions when it comes to getting married at a very early age. When her family started making plans for her marriage, Heema Ninama approached the principal of her school for help. This intervention prevented her marriage, thus enabling her to pursue her studies. She is now 17 years old and in Class 12, aiming to be a teacher in future.

Her story gained worldwide attention after ex-England footballer and UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador David Beckham put it up on social media.

Who Is Heema Ninama And How Did She Stop Her Child Marriage?

Heema is from the Barkheda village in the Jhabua district and goes to school at the Sandipani Vidyalaya in Kalyanpura. While she was still in school, her family started talking about getting her married. However, rather than agreeing to her parents’ wishes, Heema went to her principal and requested his help in solving the problem. Talking to ANI, Heema stated how her principal got in touch with her family and explained how child marriage was illegal. He also encouraged them to let her continue her education.

Speaking to ANI, the principal of the school, Gyanendra Prasad Ojha, stated that Heema approached him about two years ago. He spoke to her father and found out that discussions about her marriage were on. Ojha explained to the family how Heema had great educational potential and asked them not to make her stop her education by marrying her off early. In an interview with The New Indian Express, Heema also spoke about her determination to become a teacher.

Why Does Heema Ninama Want To Become A Teacher?

Heema considers teaching to be one of her ambitions, which is inspired by her personal experiences of education. According to Heema, the government school, where she was studying from Class 1 to Class 5, had only two teachers. The lack of teachers had an impact on the learning process and the performance of the students. It motivated her to become a teacher in order to make sure that the children in the tribes get quality education.

Apart from academic excellence, her principal has praised her for excelling in extracurricular activities. Heema is active in participating in sports such as running and shot put. She has even been successful at district level in those events. She has also participated in writing essays and giving speeches.

What Did David Beckham Say About Heema Ninama?







On November 20, World Children’s Day, Beckham posted Heema’s story on Instagram. Beckham, who has served as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador since 2005, talked about the importance of help and chances in allowing girls to make choices in their lives. In the caption, Beckham talks about Heema as a 17-year-old girl from Madhya Pradesh who stopped her own child marriage by the assistance of her schoolteachers. Additionally, Beckham mentions her passion to emulate them and help other girls create their futures.

Beckham thanked UNICEF and its partners for the good work they have done in making these success stories. Beckham’s post highlighted Heema’s story, which has also been highlighted by UNICEF in a documentary format. Interestingly, Heema told The New Indian Express that she had no idea who Beckham is or what sport he plays. She only knew that a famous person had posted her story.

Heema Ninama’s Message To Other Girls

Heema has an easy message for those young ladies who are under pressure to get married: they should prioritize their studies and career ahead in order to stand on their feet in life. When talking to ANI, Heema has mentioned that she is preparing herself for becoming a teacher and wished that other girls should not get into child marriages and instead focus on their future.

Her story started from a small plea at her school. Thanks to her principal, she could continue her education. Now, she dreams of helping other children gain the same chance in life.

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