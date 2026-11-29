A shocking incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district, where a married woman was allegedly beaten by her husband and in-laws for giving Rs 200 to a fakir as charity. The woman was reportedly thrown out of her marital home after the assault. Her husband allegedly pronounced triple talaq when she objected to the treatment.

The incident took place in Zidana village under the Kandhla police station area. The woman, identified as Ayesha, was later taken to the hospital by her family. Police have received a complaint and are investigating the allegations.

Rs 200 Charity Triggers Dispute With In-Laws

According to the complaint, Ayesha is a resident of Sapipur Patti in Budhana. She married Jabbar, a resident of Zidana village in the Kandhla area, around four years ago.

Her family has alleged that she has been facing harassment at her marital home since the marriage. They claimed that whenever she raised objections, she was subjected to physical assault. On several occasions, family members had intervened to settle the disputes.

However, the situation allegedly took a serious turn three days ago. According to Ayesha, she had given Rs 200 to a fakir as charity. This reportedly angered her husband, mother-in-law and father-in-law. They allegedly started beating her over the matter.

Woman Allegedly Beaten Again After Losing Consciousness

The victim has alleged that the assault continued even after she lost consciousness. Her in-laws reportedly threw water on her face to wake her up and then beat her again. Following the assault, she was allegedly forced out of the house and left in the street. She reportedly remained there in pain, unable to get immediate help.

During this incident, her husband allegedly pronounced triple talaq. He then reportedly called her parents and asked them to take her away.

Family Takes Injured Woman to Hospital

After receiving information about the incident, Ayesha’s family members rushed to Zidana village. They took her to the Community Health Centre in Kandhla for treatment. Doctors provided initial medical assistance before referring her to the district hospital for further treatment.

Ayesha has submitted a written complaint against her husband and in-laws, demanding strict action. Kandhla Police Station SHO Bachchu Singh confirmed that the police had received the complaint. He said the matter was being investigated.