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Home > Regionals News > She Had No Shoes, Only a Saree and a Dream: Widow Runs 1600m in 6 Minutes While Raising 2 Kids, Caring for In-Laws

She Had No Shoes, Only a Saree and a Dream: Widow Runs 1600m in 6 Minutes While Raising 2 Kids, Caring for In-Laws

A viral video from Jharkhand’s Ramgarh shows Kavita Mahato running 1600 metres barefoot in a saree during a Home Guard trial, finishing in around six minutes as she prepares for the 284-post recruitment.

She Had No Shoes, Only a Saree and a Dream: Widow Runs 1600m in 6 Minutes While Raising 2 Kids, Caring for In-Laws

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Tue 2026-10-06 18:52 IST

A saree, no running shoes and a 1,600-metre track. That was all Ramgarh’s Kavita Mahato had when she stepped onto the field for a Home Guard recruitment trial. But instead of stopping her, the difficult circumstances became the most talked-about part of the run. Kavita, from Soso village in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district, was seen running barefoot in a saree during a trial organised ahead of the district’s Home Guard recruitment. 

Video of her run has gone viral on social media, with many complimenting her for her perseverance. There are some sources claiming that she covered the distance of 1,600 meters in just about six minutes; she was within the ten-minute time limit set for the recruitment trial.

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Saree, Bare Feet And A Six-Minute Run

The unusual aspect of this event was that Kavita was not in any sports gear or running shoes. Instead, she completed the test barefoot while wearing a saree in about six minutes.

The physical test is one of the tests that people are expected to go through before the Jharkhand Home Guard recruitment in Ramgarh, which is set to take place. The official recruitment will have 284 posts, of which 213 posts are for the rural Home Guard and 71 posts for urban Home Guards.

Behind The Viral Video Is A Widow Raising Two Children

Kavita’s story has drawn attention not only because of the unusual run but also because of the circumstances behind her preparation. According to reports, Kavita is a widow and has two young children. She is also responsible for her family. After losing her husband, she took up work as a security guard for some time while managing her household.

Reports further state that she regularly wakes up early to train for police and Home Guard recruitment. Her aim is to secure a government-linked opportunity that can help her provide greater financial stability for her children.

284 Home Guard Posts Put The Trial In Focus

The Ramgarh Home Guard recruitment has attracted considerable interest among local candidates. The recruitment notification covers 284 posts across rural and urban categories. Half of the advertised positions are reserved for women, while reports also cite a separate 5% provision for widowed and divorced women.

The physical selection process, including the 1,600-metre run, is scheduled to take place from October 24 to November 5, 2026. The trial held before the formal process gave candidates a chance to assess their preparation. For Kavita, the run has now become much bigger than a practice test.

Viral Video Turns Kavita’s Preparation Into A Wider Story

The footage of Kavita running barefoot has attracted attention because it captures both the physical challenge of the recruitment process and the personal circumstances driving her preparation.

The focus now remains on the upcoming physical examination, where candidates will have to complete the required events within the prescribed standards.

For Kavita, the six-minute run has already sent a clear message. Her preparation is not simply about crossing a finish line. It is about trying to build a more secure future for her children while taking another step towards her dream of joining the Home Guard.

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She Had No Shoes, Only a Saree and a Dream: Widow Runs 1600m in 6 Minutes While Raising 2 Kids, Caring for In-Laws
Tags: Home Guard RecruitmentjharkhandJharkhand newsRamgarhviral videowomen empowerment

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She Had No Shoes, Only a Saree and a Dream: Widow Runs 1600m in 6 Minutes While Raising 2 Kids, Caring for In-Laws

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She Had No Shoes, Only a Saree and a Dream: Widow Runs 1600m in 6 Minutes While Raising 2 Kids, Caring for In-Laws

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She Had No Shoes, Only a Saree and a Dream: Widow Runs 1600m in 6 Minutes While Raising 2 Kids, Caring for In-Laws
She Had No Shoes, Only a Saree and a Dream: Widow Runs 1600m in 6 Minutes While Raising 2 Kids, Caring for In-Laws
She Had No Shoes, Only a Saree and a Dream: Widow Runs 1600m in 6 Minutes While Raising 2 Kids, Caring for In-Laws
She Had No Shoes, Only a Saree and a Dream: Widow Runs 1600m in 6 Minutes While Raising 2 Kids, Caring for In-Laws
She Had No Shoes, Only a Saree and a Dream: Widow Runs 1600m in 6 Minutes While Raising 2 Kids, Caring for In-Laws

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