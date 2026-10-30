She Kept Karwa Chauth Fast for Her Husband’s Long Life, But Fell From Terrace While Performing Rituals in UP and Died

A festive evening turned tragic in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district after a woman died in a terrace fall while celebrating Karwa Chauth. The incident took place on October 29, when she had gone to watch the moon and perform rituals with her family. Aarti, the wife of Nitesh Dwivedi, had observed a day-long fast for her husband’s long life. However, the celebrations ended in tragedy after she reportedly lost her balance and fell from the terrace. The incident left her family devastated, turning a night of prayers and celebrations into one of grief.

Aarti Falls From Terrace While Watching Karwa Chauth Moon

Aarti, who lived in Ruripara village, had observed the traditional Karwa Chauth fast with devotion. In the evening, she went to the terrace with her mother-in-law and sister-in-law to perform the pooja rituals and offer prayers to the moon.

As the moon appeared, the women gathered on the terrace for the customary rituals. During this time, Aarti reportedly lost her balance after her foot slipped. She fell from the terrace and suffered serious injuries. She also lost consciousness following the fall.

Doctors Declare Aarti Dead at Hamirpur District Hospital

Following the accident, her family rushed her to the Hamirpur District Hospital. However, doctors examined her and declared her dead. The hospital informed the Lalpura police station about the incident through a medical memo. Police subsequently sent Aarti’s body to the mortuary for the required legal formalities, including the preparation of the inquest report and post-mortem examination.

Karwa Chauth Celebrations Turn Into Mourning

Husband and his 6-year-old son have been devastated after the sudden demise of Aarti. The saddened incident took place on the day of Karwa Chauth, a festival which is dedicated to the long lives of husbands.

While families across the region were celebrating the festival after sighting the moon, Aarti’s home was filled with grief. The incident has cast a shadow over the festive celebrations in Ruripara village.