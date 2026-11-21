A shocking murder in Bengaluru remained undetected for more than two months until a dog pulled out a human skull from a pile of garbage in a park. Police investigations have revealed that a 25-year-old man allegedly murdered his 34-year-old wife and dumped her body under garbage at Gundanjaneya Temple Park in Kodigehalli.

The deceased has been identified as Sujatha. Police have arrested her second husband, Fayaz Pasha alias Kalu, in connection with the murder. Her skeletal remains were discovered inside a gunny bag on November 6. During the investigation, police recovered her Aadhaar and PAN cards from a pouch found among the remains. Her skull was discovered nearly 30 metres away from the bag.

How Sujatha Met Her Second Husband Fayaz Pasha

According to the preliminary investigation, Sujatha’s first husband had died around five years ago. She lived in Jakkur Layout and had five children, whom she left at her sister’s house before starting work as a ragpicker. She later became close to Pasha, who was nine years younger than her. He also worked as a ragpicker and construction labourer.

The two eventually got married around five months ago. However, their relationship soon turned troubled. Police said Pasha began suspecting Sujatha’s relationship with another man. Differences over the issue led him to leave her.

Sujatha later approached him and persuaded him to return. However, their arguments continued even after they reunited. The couple reportedly had no permanent place to stay and spent their time at parks, bus stands and other public places.

Drunken Argument Turns Fatal, Husband Slits Wife’s Throat

During one such night at the park, the couple reportedly got into another argument after consuming alcohol. A senior police officer said Pasha confessed that they fought while they were drunk. The argument allegedly turned violent, and he slit Sujatha’s throat with a knife.

After murdering her, he stuffed her body into a gunny bag that was used for collecting rags. He then hid the bag beneath garbage dumped in a corner of the park and fled.

How Police Tracked Down The Murder Accused

The case came to light in early November when a dog reportedly pulled Sujatha’s skull out of the garbage. People visiting the park noticed it and alerted the police. During the investigation, officers recovered her identity documents, which helped them establish her identity and trace her marital connection with Pasha.

Police eventually tracked him down at Raitara Santhe in Yelahanka and arrested him on November 18. He has been taken into police custody for further investigation.