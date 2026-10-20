She Left Her Husband and Two Children to Live With Her Boyfriend in Alwar, Now 5-Month Pregnant Kumkum Is Dead, and Her Partner Is Missing

A 28-year-old woman was found dead inside her rented room in Rajasthan’s Alwar, with injury marks on her neck and signs of a possible struggle inside the premises. Her live-in partner, Yogesh Chaudhary, 25, has allegedly been involved in the killing and is currently absconding, according to the report. The incident took place in the Nahar Pur area under the Udyog Nagar police station limits. The deceased, identified as Kumkum, had reportedly been living with Yogesh for around one-and-a-half years. Preliminary investigation also indicated that she was approximately five months pregnant.

Landlord’s Suspicion Led to a Shocking Discovery

The incident came to light when Kumkum remained motionless on the bed for an extended period. When the landlord grew suspicious and checked on her, he found that she had died.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and began examining the room for clues. What they found raised suspicions of a possible physical altercation before her death.

Broken Mobile Phone, Scattered Hair Raise Questions

During the inspection, police reportedly recovered hair scattered across the floor and a broken mobile phone. These findings pointed towards a possible struggle inside the room.

Investigators also noticed injury and pressure marks on Kumkum’s neck. The circumstances surrounding her death are being examined as police work to establish what happened before she was found dead.

Both Were Married and Had Two Children Each

Kumkum and Yogesh originally belonged to the same village in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district. Both were reportedly married and had two children each.

Kumkum had left her husband and children to live with Yogesh in Alwar. She was active on social media and regularly made reels, while Yogesh worked at a private institution.

According to preliminary information, the couple frequently argued. Investigators are looking into the circumstances surrounding their relationship and the events leading up to her death.

Boyfriend’s Phone Switched Off as Police Search for Him

Yogesh has reportedly been missing since the incident, and his mobile phone remains switched off. Police have registered a case based on a complaint filed by the family and begun legal proceedings.

After a post-mortem examination by a medical board, Kumkum’s body was handed over to her family. Police are conducting raids at possible locations to trace the accused and examining call detail records (CDRs) as part of the investigation.