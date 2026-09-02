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Home > Regionals News > She Loved Her Brother-in-Law, Wanted His Property? Wife Allegedly Killed Husband And Staged Suicide

She Loved Her Brother-in-Law, Wanted His Property? Wife Allegedly Killed Husband And Staged Suicide

A man’s death in Bulandshahr was initially reported as suicide. The postmortem revealed strangulation, leading police to allege that his wife and brother planned his murder.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-09-02 20:28 IST

A shocking murder case has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, where a man’s death was initially reported as suicide. Police investigation later suggested that he was allegedly murdered and his body was then placed in a noose to make the death look like suicide.

The incident took place in Khetalpur Bhansoli village under the Kotwali Dehat police station area. The deceased has been identified as Sumit. Police have arrested his wife Kajal and his brother Umesh in connection with the case. According to police, the alleged motive involved a relationship between the two accused and Sumit’s property.

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Bulandshahr Man Found Hanging At Home

Police said they received information through Dial 112 on August 31 that a man had allegedly died by suicide at his home. A police team reached the spot soon after. Sumit’s body was taken into custody and sent for postmortem examination.

Initially, it seemed like a suicide case, but then the investigators found inconsistencies in the circumstances surrounding his death. Thereafter, police began collecting technical evidence and questioning people who are connected to the case. The postmortem report proved to be a major turning point.

Postmortem Reveals Strangulation, Not Suicide

The postmortem report stated that Sumit died due to “stimulation”, referring to strangulation. This raised serious questions about the initial suicide claim.

Police then shifted the investigation towards murder. Several teams were formed to investigate the case. Statements of family members and other people linked to the incident were recorded separately. Investigators also reportedly obtained call recordings during the probe. These pieces of evidence allegedly increased suspicion around Kajal and Umesh.

Police Allege Wife Had Relationship With Brother-in-Law

According to police, Kajal and Umesh allegedly had a relationship. Investigators suspect that the two planned to remove Sumit from their way. Police have also alleged that the motive was not limited to hiding their relationship. The two allegedly wanted control over Sumit’s property.

The property reportedly included the family house and agricultural land. Police said the property was in Sumit’s name. Investigators suspect that the accused believed they could take control of the property after his death.

How Was The Alleged Murder Staged As Suicide?

Police allege that Sumit was strangled at his home on August 31 when no other family members were present. After the alleged murder, his body was reportedly hung from a noose attached to a fixture in the house. The aim, according to the police investigation, was to make the death appear to be suicide.

The family was then informed about Sumit’s death. Police were also told that he had allegedly hanged himself. However, the postmortem findings did not support the suicide theory.

Wife And Brother-In-Law Arrested

Following the investigation, police questioned Kajal and Umesh. Police said that call recordings and other evidence were examined during the probe. According to investigators, the two allegedly confessed during questioning. They were subsequently arrested in connection with the murder.

Bulandshahr SP City Abhishek Pratap said that police had initially received information about Sumit’s suicide through Dial 112. After the postmortem indicated strangulation, the investigation was changed to a murder probe. He said police teams were formed to uncover the circumstances surrounding the death.

Couple Had Been Married For Around Three Years

Police said Sumit and Kajal had been married for around three years. They also have a child who is around two years old. The police investigation has pointed towards the alleged relationship between Kajal and Umesh and the alleged intention to take control of Sumit’s property.

A complaint was also submitted to police by Sumit’s father. Following their arrest, police initiated the process to send Kajal and Umesh to jail. Further investigation is underway to establish the complete sequence of events and examine the evidence collected in the case.

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She Loved Her Brother-in-Law, Wanted His Property? Wife Allegedly Killed Husband And Staged Suicide
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She Loved Her Brother-in-Law, Wanted His Property? Wife Allegedly Killed Husband And Staged Suicide
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