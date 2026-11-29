A horrifying incident has been reported from Lucknow, where a man allegedly broke into a young woman’s house and threw acid on her after she refused to marry him. When her parents rushed to protect their daughter, the accused attacked them with a knife.

The incident took place around 3 am in the Baraf Khana locality under the Hussainganj police station area. All three family members suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre. The young woman’s condition is reportedly critical.

Lucknow Acid Attack: Man Breaks Into Woman’s House at 3 AM

According to the initial reports, the accused secretly entered the woman’s house in the middle of the night. He allegedly attacked her by throwing acid, leaving her severely burnt. Hearing the commotion, her parents rushed to save her. However, the attacker allegedly turned towards them and stabbed both of them with a knife.

The woman’s father suffered a knife injury to his head, while her mother sustained cuts to her face. The young woman suffered severe burn injuries.

Accused Attacked Family After Marriage Refusal

According to local residents, the accused had allegedly been pressuring the woman to marry him. However, her family had refused his marriage proposal. Angry over the family’s decision, he allegedly carried out the brutal attack. The incident triggered panic in the neighbourhood.

Hearing the family’s screams, several neighbours rushed to the house. They managed to catch the accused and reportedly beat him before the police arrived.

Police Rush Injured Family to KGMU Trauma Centre

Soon after receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and arranged medical assistance for the injured family. All three victims were admitted to the KGMU Trauma Centre, where they are undergoing treatment. The young woman’s condition remains critical. Police have started investigating the case to establish the exact sequence of events and take further action against the accused. The shocking attack has left residents of the area deeply disturbed.