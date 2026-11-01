She Saved Her Twins, But Her Husband and Father-in-Law Were Swept Away: Odisha Woman’s Wait After Landslide Devastates Hamlet

A desperate search is underway in Odisha after a landslide buried a small hilltop settlement along the Ganjam-Kandhamal border. At least 12 residents of Gidipabali hamlet are still unaccounted for after the disaster struck on October 28. The landslide followed intense rainfall linked to Cyclone Arnab. It swept through the settlement, leaving behind broken houses, massive boulders and thick layers of debris. Rescue teams have been working to reach the affected area. However, damaged roads, continuous rain and the difficult landscape have slowed their efforts. No missing resident has been located so far.

Landslide Wipes Out Remote Odisha Settlement

Gidipabali falls under Baipali gram panchayat in Ganjam district’s Bhanjanagar block. The isolated settlement has a population of around 25 people.

The extent of the destruction became clear after survivors managed to reach officials in neighbouring Kandhamal district on Friday evening. Their account prompted authorities to launch a large-scale rescue operation. Special Relief Commissioner Rajesh Prabhakar Patil said 12 residents had escaped the landslide and reached safety.

Thirteen people were initially believed to be missing. However, officials later traced an elderly resident, Tarabati Pradhan. The number of missing people has now fallen to 12.

Rescue Personnel Trek Through Hills to Reach Victims

Reaching Gidipabali has emerged as a major challenge for the rescue teams. Kandhamal Superintendent of Police Ramendra Prasad said personnel had to walk more than seven kilometres through muddy terrain to access the disaster-hit hamlet.

Around 160 to 170 personnel from the Fire Services, Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Special Operations Group are involved in the operation. The government has also arranged specialised equipment to help locate people trapped beneath the debris.

An Indian Navy helicopter carrying the equipment was sent from G Udayagiri on Saturday. The equipment included seismic and vibration-detection units, along with victim-location cameras.

However, poor weather conditions prevented the helicopter from landing at the planned location. Officials are now transporting the equipment by road. It is expected to be used from Sunday morning.

Woman Waits for Husband and Father-in-Law

The tragedy has left several families waiting anxiously for news of their loved ones. Ten survivors are currently staying at Kilapanga Primary School in Kandhamal district. Among them is 26-year-old Rinima Malik.

Malik said she had travelled with her family to her parental home to meet her mother. As the rainfall grew heavier, she, her mother and her twin children managed to escape. Her husband, Sanman Pradhan, and father-in-law, Debraj Pradhan, were swept away by the landslide. Malik is now waiting for news of the two missing family members.

Another Landslide Kills Three in Kandhamal

The Gidipabali disaster follows another deadly landslide in Kandhamal district. Three members of a family, including a seven-month-old baby, died after their house collapsed in Raikia block early on Thursday.

With rain continuing to affect the region, authorities are coordinating with multiple agencies and experts to locate the missing residents of Gidipabali. The search operation remains underway, while survivors continue to wait for answers.