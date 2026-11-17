The prime accused in the 2016 murder of an elderly woman in Kerala’s Irikkur has been arrested in New Delhi, police said on Tuesday. The arrest brings an end to a decade-long search for the accused, who had been on the run since the crime. The accused, identified as Abbas Ali, is a native of Delhi.

He was arrested by the Kerala Police Crime Branch in his hometown following an investigation into the murder. Two other accused in the case, Parveen Banu (55) and Sakeena Fathima (32), both residents of Delhi, had been arrested earlier by the Crime Branch.

How The Accused Gained The Elderly Woman’s Trust

The crime took place on 30 April, 2016, in Irikkur, Kerala. According to the investigations, the accused came to the locality posing as garment dealers and rented a house which was adjacent to the home of the victim, Kunhamina. The accused slowly got acquainted with the victim and gained her trust. But what looked like a simple visit from the garment dealers turned out to be fatal for the victim.

Elderly Woman Stabbed Repeatedly Inside House

On the morning of April 30, 2016, Kunhamina was attacked in the house rented by the accused. She had been stabbed several times in the neck, abdomen, and chest. The accused had stabbed her till the time she was sure that she was dead. Post murder, the accused allegedly stole the gold jewellery and cash and then left.

Gold Chain, Bangle And Cash Stolen After Murder

As per case particulars, the accused fled with a gold chain weighing two and a half sovereigns, a bangle and cash. The crime prompted an investigation by the Kerala Police. Although the two women accused had been arrested previously, Abbas Ali had been a fugitive for close to 10 years.