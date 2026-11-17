A 24-year-old woman died by suicide at her home in Ahmedabad’s Bapunagar after allegedly facing repeated abuse, harassment and taunts from her live-in partner and his family for insisting on marriage. Daksha Parmar had been living with Mayur Parmar since January 2023, and the couple had a two-and-a-half-year-old son. According to a complaint filed by her mother, Mayur repeatedly avoided marriage while his parents and younger brother allegedly humiliated Daksha, telling her to either leave the house or die. Ahmedabad police have arrested Mayur, his mother Manju, father Pravin and younger brother Vishal in connection with the case. Their son Anand is now in the custody of his maternal grandmother.

How the Ahmedabad couple met and entered a live-in relationship

According to reports, Daksha is the second among five sisters of Nandaben Rathod. Daksha got introduced to Mayur via Instagram in 2021. In January 2023, the couple decided to live together without tying the knot and moved to Morbi. The decision caused some problems between Daksha and her mother that led to cutting off contact with each other.

In April 2024, Daksha gave birth to a boy and called her mother after six months to let her know about her baby boy whose name was Anand. At that time, the couple already left for Ahmedabad and were staying in Bapunagar. Later, Daksha made up with her mother and started visiting her with Mayur and their son. Nandaben wanted them to get married, but Mayur postponed marriage time and again, giving different excuses.

Arguments and alleged harassment at Ahmedabad home

Some fights and abuses are reported in the complaint filed by Daksha. In March 2025, Daksha arrived at her mother’s place at 5.30 am with Anand after Mayur along with his mother Manju, father Pravin and brother Vishal abused and threw her out.

As pe reports, a few days later, Mayur’s parents visited and persuaded her to return. When Nandaben again raised the marriage issue, they reportedly said the couple could marry at a mass wedding ceremony in the future.

However, the disputes continued. On another occasion, Daksha called her mother and said Mayur had beaten her badly, asking Nandaben to take her away. Her mother brought her home, but Mayur later arrived to take her back. Hoping to save the relationship, Nandaben persuaded her daughter to return with him.

Daksha also told her mother that Mayur and his family regularly taunted her, saying he did not like her and that she should either die or leave the house.

Last phone call before Ahmedabad woman was found dead

Reports say that, according to ACP RD Desai, Daksha called her mother on the morning of November 15 using Mayur’s phone number. She said she had fought with Mayur and his family. During the argument, Mayur allegedly told her that he did not like her and that she should die or leave the house.

Nandaben asked her to wait until the next day, when she would visit and speak to the family. However, around 9 pm, Mayur called Nandaben. Daksha’s sister Khushbu answered and was told that Daksha had died by suicide.

Khushbu and her sisters rushed to the house and found Daksha hanging from a ceiling fan with a dupatta. ACP Desai said Daksha’s sister-in-law was also present in the house at the time.

Ahmedabad police arrest four accused, child with grandmother

Following Nandaben’s complaint at Bapunagar police station, Mayur, Manju, Pravin and Vishal were arrested. Police said Daksha had repeatedly asked Mayur to marry her, but he continued avoiding the subject. Frequent arguments and alleged taunts from him and his family were also reported.

Reportedly, the four accused are facing action under Sections 108 and 54 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Following Daksha’s death, the custody of her two-and-a-half-year-old son Anand is currently with his maternal grandmother, Nandaben Rathod.

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