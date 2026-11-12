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Home > Regionals News > She Wanted To Marry The Man She Loved, Father Allegedly Strangled Her To Death And Staged It As Suicide In Gujarat

She Wanted To Marry The Man She Loved, Father Allegedly Strangled Her To Death And Staged It As Suicide In Gujarat

A Gujarat man was arrested for allegedly strangling his 21-year-old daughter over her interfaith relationship and attempting to pass off the murder as suicide before a post-mortem exposed the truth.

She Wanted To Marry The Man She Loved, Father Allegedly Strangled Her To Death And Staged It As Suicide In Gujarat
She Wanted To Marry The Man She Loved, Father Allegedly Strangled Her To Death And Staged It As Suicide In Gujarat

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-11-12 14:03 IST

A supposed suicide case started unraveling when it reached the hospital in Khambhat due to markings on the neck of the young woman.

A Silent Home, A Midnight Quarrel

On the night of November 8, in Khambhat, Anand district of Gujarat, a family retired to their separate rooms. There seemed to be nothing odd about the evening.

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As per reports, at about 3.15 am, Kaushal Patel, aged 50 years, found his 21-year-old daughter, Sania Patel, arguing in the kitchen. And the issue revolved around her affair with a young man.

The Love Affair In The Middle Of It All

Sania, who was staying in Vadodara after completing her B.Com., came back to her hometown. She had allegedly started an affair with a young man from the same village whom she wished to marry. According to the police, her father, who had been aware of this affair for almost a year, was completely against it as the two belonged to different communities.

He had many times attempted to convince her to get out of it. She continued communicating with that young man through the phone, and that, according to the police, added to their conflict.

What According To The Police Happened In The Kitchen

During the fight, according to the police, Kaushal had questioned her, “What if I strangle you?” Sania apparently considered it to be a joke.

But, as per the police allegations, he actually strangled her with her dupatta and she became unconscious and ultimately died.

An Effort To Make It Appear As Suicide Or An Unnatural Death

Later, as per the police, he attempted to make it look like a case of suicide or unnatural death. Her body was taken to Khambhat Government Hospital at about 8 am on November 9.

The Hospital Where It All Started

She was found with injuries on her neck, and suspicion was raised. It was advised that forensic post mortem was conducted.

The post-mortem confirmed that Sania had died due to ligature strangulation, which means she had suffered pressure on her neck. This made the case go from being a suspected suicide to a murder case.

Questions, A Confession, and An Arrest

The police questioned the family members of the victim including the victim’s parents. The death of the victim started being questioned. The police say that it led to Kaushal confessing to the murder of his daughter-in-law. It is said by an official that the father had become bitter due to the fights for the past few months.

The murder case was filed under Section 103(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on November 9 at Khambhat Town Police Station. A complaint was registered by a sub inspector on behalf of the state. Kaushal, who was from Sahjanand Faliya in Metpur was arrested at 10pm that same night.

What Happens Next?

Police are now pursuing legal proceedings to secure his remand. Investigators are also working with forensic experts to collect scientific evidence and establish the full sequence of events.

The case has shaken the village and once again drawn attention to violence that follows opposition to relationships across communities. Questions remain. What will the forensic evidence add to the alleged confession? What will the accused say in court? And what became of the young man Sania wished to marry?

Also Read: Ola In Trouble: CCPA Orders End To Extra Charges For Faster Rides, Imposes Rs 10 Lakh Fine

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She Wanted To Marry The Man She Loved, Father Allegedly Strangled Her To Death And Staged It As Suicide In Gujarat

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She Wanted To Marry The Man She Loved, Father Allegedly Strangled Her To Death And Staged It As Suicide In Gujarat

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She Wanted To Marry The Man She Loved, Father Allegedly Strangled Her To Death And Staged It As Suicide In Gujarat

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She Wanted To Marry The Man She Loved, Father Allegedly Strangled Her To Death And Staged It As Suicide In Gujarat
She Wanted To Marry The Man She Loved, Father Allegedly Strangled Her To Death And Staged It As Suicide In Gujarat
She Wanted To Marry The Man She Loved, Father Allegedly Strangled Her To Death And Staged It As Suicide In Gujarat
She Wanted To Marry The Man She Loved, Father Allegedly Strangled Her To Death And Staged It As Suicide In Gujarat
She Wanted To Marry The Man She Loved, Father Allegedly Strangled Her To Death And Staged It As Suicide In Gujarat

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