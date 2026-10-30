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Home > Regionals News > ‘She Wants To Harm Me’: Husband Goes To Police Against Wife After She Refuses To Fast On Karva Chauth – What Happened Next?

‘She Wants To Harm Me’: Husband Goes To Police Against Wife After She Refuses To Fast On Karva Chauth – What Happened Next?

A Madhya Pradesh man approached the police after his wife refused to observe the Karva Chauth fast, claiming she wanted to harm him. Police have opted for counselling instead of an FIR.

MP Man Complains To Police After Wife Skips Karva Chauth Fast
MP Man Complains To Police After Wife Skips Karva Chauth Fast

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-10-30 10:12 IST

A man in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district has approached the police seeking action against his wife for refusing to observe the Karva Chauth fast and perform the moon-worship ritual. Barelal Adivasi, a resident of Vijravan village, filed an application at the Badarwas police station against his wife, Mithlesh Adivasi, claiming that her refusal to fast had made him fear that she wanted to harm him. He also told the police that he wanted to end the marriage and divorce her.

The unusual complaint has drawn attention in Madhya Pradesh, with the police treating it as a family dispute rather than a criminal case. Barelal believes that wives observe Karva Chauth for the long life of their husbands and said he was hurt by Mithlesh’s decision not to follow the tradition.

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Reports say that according to his complaint, he suspects that his wife is not devoted to him and may have intentions to harm him. Explaining his grievance to the police, Barelal said, “Sir! My wife did not observe the Karva Chauth fast for me. Instead, she wants to harm me.”

Madhya Pradesh police turn to counselling instead of FIR

The Badarwas police have not treated the refusal to observe the fast as a criminal offence. Observing Karva Chauth is a personal choice, and there are no legal provisions to punish someone for not keeping the fast or performing the rituals.

According to reports, Kolaras SDOP Sanjay Mishra said the police want to prevent the family from breaking apart and are approaching the matter sensitively. Instead of immediately registering an FIR, the police have decided to refer the couple for counselling.

Madhya Pradesh female officer to hear both sides

The police have planned to organize a discussion between Barelal and Mithlesh in person, facilitated by an experienced female police officer. She will hear from both of them and attempt to mediate the situation and resolve their misunderstanding.

As per reports, Police have a hypothesis that the dispute in this case might be connected to more serious problems in the marriage, such as poor communication, family conflicts and financial disagreements. During the counselling process, the police will uncover the real motives of the conflict.

Madhya Pradesh village customs increase family conflicts

This case has also highlighted the importance of cultural and traditional aspects in rural and tribal Shivpuri villages. Religious customs and festivals are of great social significance there, and conflicts regarding their observation are not unusual among families.

At the moment, the Badarwas police is trying to peacefully resolve this case without involving the court of law. Their priority for now is hearing both Barelal and Mithlesh and seeing if it is possible to save their marriage.

Also Read: Caught On Camera: 5 Shots Fired In 22 Seconds; Three Members Of Lucknow Family Killed Over Parking Dispute – What Exactly Happened?    

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‘She Wants To Harm Me’: Husband Goes To Police Against Wife After She Refuses To Fast On Karva Chauth – What Happened Next?
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‘She Wants To Harm Me’: Husband Goes To Police Against Wife After She Refuses To Fast On Karva Chauth – What Happened Next?

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‘She Wants To Harm Me’: Husband Goes To Police Against Wife After She Refuses To Fast On Karva Chauth – What Happened Next?
‘She Wants To Harm Me’: Husband Goes To Police Against Wife After She Refuses To Fast On Karva Chauth – What Happened Next?
‘She Wants To Harm Me’: Husband Goes To Police Against Wife After She Refuses To Fast On Karva Chauth – What Happened Next?
‘She Wants To Harm Me’: Husband Goes To Police Against Wife After She Refuses To Fast On Karva Chauth – What Happened Next?
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