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Home > Regionals News > She Was Cleaning Her House When a Neighbour Poured 5-litre Petrol on Her, Daughter Claims Police Ignored Repeated 112 Calls

She Was Cleaning Her House When a Neighbour Poured 5-litre Petrol on Her, Daughter Claims Police Ignored Repeated 112 Calls

A 32-year-old woman in Banda suffered around 40% burns after her neighbour allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire. Her daughter claims repeated police complaints failed to stop the abuse.

(Image: representative)
(Image: representative)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 23:33 IST

A woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district suffered severe burns after a neighbour allegedly poured petrol on her and set her on fire when she objected to his verbal abuse. The 32-year-old woman reportedly ran outside in flames before jumping into a water-filled drain to save her life. The incident took place in Patel Nagar on Saturday morning. The woman, identified as Priya, sustained burns over around 40% of her body and was referred to Rani Durgavati Medical College in Banda for further treatment.

Neighbour Allegedly Enters House and Sets Woman on Fire

Priya, the wife of late Ashok Kumar, was cleaning her house when her neighbour, Anuj, allegedly entered the premises and began abusing her. When she objected, he reportedly poured petrol from a five-litre container over her and set her on fire.

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Her daughter, Prabha, tried to rescue her mother after seeing her engulfed in flames. Priya then ran outside before jumping into a water-filled drain maintained by the local Nagar Panchayat.

Prabha took her mother to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Naraini in a private vehicle. Medical superintendent Vipin Sharma said Priya was seriously injured. She received initial treatment and medication before being referred to the medical college.

Daughter Claims Repeated Police Complaints Went Unheeded

The victim’s daughter alleged that Anuj had been verbally abusing the family for several days. According to Prabha, they had called the police emergency number 112 multiple times, but officers allegedly left after warning the accused.

She further claimed that Priya was preparing to visit the police station to file a complaint on Saturday when the alleged attack took place. The allegations have raised questions about whether earlier complaints could have helped prevent the incident.

Police Await Formal Complaint as Neighbours Confirm Incident

Kotwali in-charge Bhaskar Mishra said local residents had also confirmed the incident. However, the police had not received a formal written complaint at the time of his statement. He said action would be taken once the complaint was submitted.

Five Litres of Petrol in a Can Raise Questions

The incident has also triggered concerns over how the accused allegedly obtained five litres of petrol in a container from a petrol pump on Banda Road.

According to local residents, Anuj had purchased the fuel before the attack. Residents have demanded the cancellation of the petrol pump’s licence, questioning how such a quantity of petrol was supplied in a can despite restrictions on selling fuel in containers. 

Also Read: After Reported Houthi Attacks, Air India and Akasa Air Extend Riyadh Flight Suspensions: Check New Dates and Refund Rules

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She Was Cleaning Her House When a Neighbour Poured 5-litre Petrol on Her, Daughter Claims Police Ignored Repeated 112 Calls
Tags: Banda Crime NewsBanda Newshome-hero-pos-6Neighbour AttackPetrol AttackPolice ComplaintPolice InactionUP crime newsUttar pradesh newswoman set on fireWoman Suffers Burns

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She Was Cleaning Her House When a Neighbour Poured 5-litre Petrol on Her, Daughter Claims Police Ignored Repeated 112 Calls

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She Was Cleaning Her House When a Neighbour Poured 5-litre Petrol on Her, Daughter Claims Police Ignored Repeated 112 Calls
She Was Cleaning Her House When a Neighbour Poured 5-litre Petrol on Her, Daughter Claims Police Ignored Repeated 112 Calls
She Was Cleaning Her House When a Neighbour Poured 5-litre Petrol on Her, Daughter Claims Police Ignored Repeated 112 Calls
She Was Cleaning Her House When a Neighbour Poured 5-litre Petrol on Her, Daughter Claims Police Ignored Repeated 112 Calls
She Was Cleaning Her House When a Neighbour Poured 5-litre Petrol on Her, Daughter Claims Police Ignored Repeated 112 Calls

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